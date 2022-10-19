Aakash Chopra feels India should field Axar Patel in their playing XI at the T20 World Cup 2022 and expects a toss-up between Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal as the second spinner.

The Men in Blue will face New Zealand in their second warm-up game in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 19. While Ashwin and Chahal bowled four and three overs respectively in the first warm-up match against Pakistan at the same venue, Axar was not used with the ball.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about the spin-bowling options at the Indian team's disposal:

"I feel you should play Axar. So the toss-up will be between Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal. Ashwin - two left-handers (Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz) - maybe you want to take that chance but when you think about the Melbourne ground on the 23rd evening, I feel you should play Chahal."

Chopra wants the inaugural T20 World Cup champions to play Chahal ahead of Ashwin in their tournament opener against Pakistan. The former India opener reasoned:

"Pakistan traditionally get slightly deceived by leg-spinners. I agree you will get left-handers in the middle but Yuzi Chahal dismisses left-handers, when has he not done that."

While Chahal presents a more attacking option as a spinner, the Indian team management could prefer Ashwin ahead of him if they want to add a little more depth to the batting.

"Is it that he is not playing at all or he is playing 100 percent" - Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel not getting to bowl against Australia

Axar Patel was included in the Indian squad as a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.

However, Chopra was perplexed by Rohit Sharma's call not to bowl Axar against the Aussies. He elaborated:

"The big question is that you didn't give overs to Axar Patel. What was your thinking? Is it that he is not playing at all or he is playing 100 percent and you are thinking who will play between Ashwin and Chahal."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that India's batting will get compromised if Ashwin is played ahead of Axar. The reputed commentator explained:

"Who will bat at No. 7 if Axar doesn't play? If you are going to play Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 7, I will say your batting has become extremely weak. You will have Dinesh Karthik at No. 6 and Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 7. Personally, I do not like it."

Axar is likely to be a part of India's playing XI against Pakistan. The left-arm spinner will also provide the Men in Blue with the option of a southpaw in the batting department, especially if they are looking to play Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant.

