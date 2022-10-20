Aakash Chopra feels the T20 World Cup 2022 presents an opportunity for Ben Stokes to showcase his credentials in the shortest format.

Stokes, who was not part of England's side for the T20I series against Pakistan, played the T20Is against Australia ahead of the global event.

The England Test skipper will hope to banish the demons from the last T20 World Cup game he played, where he was smoked for four consecutive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite in the last over of the 2016 title decider.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Stokes has a chance to silence his critics with his performances in the World Cup. He said:

"The opportunities are endless. I feel the biggest opportunity is for Ben Stokes. I said that he does not do that well in T20s, do it and show, put a seal on my mouth, show what a fantastic T20 player you are."

Chopra is doubtful if Stokes is amongst England's top seven batters or the foremost all-rounders in the world in the shortest format. The former India batter elaborated:

"I feel he is a decent T20 player, he is not a runaway match-winner in T20s. He is an extremely rated player but is he among the top seven England T20 batters? That question is there. Is he amongst the best all-rounders in the world in the T20 format? I have that question in my mind. I want him to silence me."

Chopra added that England's bowlers and Liam Livingstone will also have opportunities to prove their might at the global extravaganza. He observed:

"Other than that, I am saying the bowling is weak, so stand up and get counted. Liam Livingstone - great reputation, amazing hitting ability, do this time. Do such a job that everyone says - Wow, what a player."

Stokes has aggregated 475 runs at a below-par average of 19.79 in the 37 T20Is he has played. Livingstone, who has smoked 368 runs at a strike rate of 152.06 in 23 T20Is, could prove to be a game-changer in England's middle order.

"Just go on hitting" - Aakash Chopra on England's likely strategy

England possess some of the most explosive batters in world cricket.

Chopra had the following to say about England's likely strategy in the tournament:

"Their strategy is very simple. Just go on hitting right from the start till the end. Post huge totals, go really hard and score 30-35 runs above par. If you are chasing, chase so quickly that the net run rate reaches the sky. That's the kind of cricket they play."

Jos Buttler and Co. are known to bat aggressively throughout their innings. Their destructive batters will hope to compensate for their slightly weaker bowling attack.

