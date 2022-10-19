Aakash Chopra has questioned whether India should field Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammad Shami in their playing XI at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Shami was originally not selected in India's squad for the global T20 tournament being played in Australia. However, with Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out due to a back injury, the Bengal seamer was included as his replacement.

While previewing India's warm-up game against New Zealand in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned Rohit Sharma's handling of Shami in the first warm-up match against Australia. He elaborated:

"Can we see Shami in the starting lineup today? Will you play Bhuvi or Shami? You gave just one over to Shami. The captain said that he wanted to put him under pressure, that he wanted him to feel the pressure. I would actually contest and say that you could have gotten him to bowl two or three overs."

Chopra was unsure at whose expense Shami could be included in India's XI for their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. The former India batter observed:

"You gave him only the last over. He did extremely well and suddenly you say that he is now doing very well but if you are thinking that he can be part of the XI for the 23rd encounter against Pakistan, who will he replace?"

Shami threw his hat in the ring for a place in India's playing XI against their arch-rivals with a match-winning final over against the Aussies. The Gujarat Titans pacer picked up three wickets and conceded just four runs to help the Men in Blue register a six-run win.

"I am seeing only Bhuvi's place" - Aakash Chopra on the bowler Shami can replace

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been found wanting in the death overs in recent times.

Chopra reckons Shami will be a better option than Bhuvneshwar. He reasoned:

"Who will come and who will go? I am seeing only Bhuvi's place. If you play Shami in place of Bhuvi, he will bowl almost similarly with the new ball and he will definitely bowl better than Bhuvi at the death."

Chopra pointed out that the Men in Blue should opt for a better death bowler. The reputed commentator explained:

"I am seeing Harshal's form as fifty-fifty, it does not seem to be too good. We have placed a lot of hope on Arshdeep, so maybe that's the only change I am thinking of at this point in time."

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11 Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia . Onwards and upwards. #mdshami11 Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia. Onwards and upwards.#mdshami11 https://t.co/xmLNOKDSZ7

Harshal Patel has proved quite expensive since his return to the Indian side after an injury-enforced break. He bowled a couple of indifferent overs in the last game against Australia as well but bounced back to deliver an excellent penultimate over, conceding just five runs.

