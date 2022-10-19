Aakash Chopra has questioned Team India's handling of Rishabh Pant and doesn't see the youngster fitting into their playing XI in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pant and Deepak Hooda were the only two members of the 15-member Indian squad who neither batted nor bowled in the first warm-up match against Australia in Brisbane. It will be interesting to see if he is fielded in the second warm-up game against New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday, October 19.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was unsure of Pant's position in the Indian team. He observed:

"If I see the last 12 months' story, Rishabh Pant is opening at times and playing down the order on other occasions. I have not been able to understand how the Indian team is looking at Pant - as an opener, middle-order batter or finisher."

While observing that Sachin Tendulkar has highlighted the importance of a southpaw in the batting lineup, Chopra reckons it is too late to accommodate Pant in the playing XI, saying:

"Two days are left before the World Cup's first match, if you don't have that idea, I guess you are too late. Sachin paaji (Tendulkar) has said that a left-hander should be there in the middle order, it is better if one is there."

Chopra pointed out that every team has a left-hander amongst their frontline batters. He elaborated:

"If you see the top six batters of any team, you will find a left-hander for sure. You will find Devon Conway today, you will find Shan Masood in Pakistan, you get Najibullah Zadran in Afghanistan and Hazratullah Zazai at the top, David Warner and Matthew Wade in Australia, you see Ben Stokes, then David Miller after Quinton de Kock."

Pant is apparently being seen as a backup both as an opener and in the middle order at the moment. He batted at the top of the order in the practice games against the Western Australian XI but failed to reach double figures in both matches.

"Your balance will go for a toss if you play Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant has failed to make a mark in T20I cricket.

Chopra feels Pant's inclusion in the XI would hamper the team's balance. He explained:

"We only have Rishabh Pant but your balance will go for a toss if you play Rishabh Pant because if he plays, will you play him at No. 5 or No. 4? If you don't play him at No. 5 because you feel that it is slightly late, then if you play him at No. 4, Suryakumar Yadav will have to go at No. 5."

Chopra doesn't see Pant figuring in India's final warm-up game against the Black Caps. The renowned commentator stated:

"We are asking Surya to be sent up the order, so you can definitely not send him further down. I feel as much as we want that a left-hander should be there in the team, you will not be able to play a left-hander. You didn't play him in the last match as well, I don't think you are going to give him a chance in this match as well."

Pant has scored 961 runs at a below-par average of 24.02 in the 62 T20Is he has played. He has been found slightly wanting in the shortest format, thereby failing to cement his place in the Indian side.

