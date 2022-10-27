T20 World Cup 2022: "I still feel confident in my game, 100 per cent" - Aaron Finch backs himself at top of order despite sluggish recent form 

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch is confident of delivering the goods at the top of the order despite his shaky form at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The right-hander struggled during the Men in Yellow's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday. He failed to get going on a hard and fast-paced surface in Perth, remaining unbeaten on a rather sedate 31 off 42 as Marcus Stoinis' pyrotechnics took the Aussies home.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo

Green to open in place of Finch



What do you think? Green for CumminsGreen to open in place of FinchWhat do you think? #T20WorldCup Green for Cummins 🔄Green to open in place of Finch 🔝What do you think? #T20WorldCup https://t.co/cnKwbG59nh

Backing himself to come good, Finch said ahead of Australia's blockbuster clash against England:

“I think it was an anomaly in my career; it was just one of those days. I still feel like I’m playing pretty well. I still feel confident in my game, 100 per cent. I don’t feel anymore pressure than I ever have; the only pressure is the expectation you put on yourself. Everyone’s got their opinion; that’s fine. I’ve got no issue with what people’s personal opinions are; I don’t read or listen to any of it.”

Finch has retired from ODIs to focus on the shortest format of the game. In the build-up to the World Cup, the opening batter seemingly regained his old touch following a successful tour of India and a two-match T20I series against the West Indies at home. He also scored a sublime 76 in the warm-up game against the Men in Blue.

However, Finch is yet to find his groove at the World Cup. He was dismissed for 13 in Australia's tournament opener, where they suffered a heavy defeat against New Zealand in Sydney.

"It blows my mind sometimes where people go with selection chat" - Aaron Finch on people questioning Pat Cummins' place in playing XI

Former Australian player and selector Mark Waugh gave a scathing verdict over Pat Cummins, urging Finch to drop the pacer from the playing XI.

The newly appointed ODI captain is yet to make an impression in the World Cup, with several questioning his credentials as a T20 bowler. He recorded his most expensive T20I spell during Australia's loss against New Zealand, conceding 46 runs off his four overs.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



🎟 cricketa.us/AUSvENG-T20WC22 Next up: A massive clash against the old rivals at the MCG! Next up: A massive clash against the old rivals at the MCG! 🎟 cricketa.us/AUSvENG-T20WC22 https://t.co/uxE2ldXEUD

However, backing Cummins to rediscover his rhythm and labelling him as a skilled bowler across formats, the Australian T20I captain said:

“His (Cummins) numbers over the last 18 months have been outstanding in T20 cricket. It blows my mind sometimes where people go with selection chat. He’s been unbelievable over all three formats for a long time, and the calmness and experience that he brings to a bowling group is invaluable.”

Australia will take on England on Friday (October 28) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Should Aaron Finch continue to open the innings or should wildcard Cameron Green be given an opportunity? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 2577 votes