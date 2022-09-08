T20 World Cup 2022: India to face Australia, New Zealand in warm-up matches; Full schedule for warm-ups announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Thursday, September 8. Inaugural champions India will lock horns with defending champions Australia and last year's runners-up New Zealand in the warm-up round.

Prior to every ICC tournament, the international cricket governing body organizes a round of warm-up matches so that the participating teams can finalize their combinations and get adjusted to the conditions in the host nation.

Australia will host this year's T20 World Cup. India's warm-up matches will take place on October 17 (vs. Australia) and October 19 (vs. New Zealand) at the Gabba in Brisbane. Here is the full schedule for warm-up matches.

T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches: Full schedule and match timings in IST

Oct 10 - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 6.30 am

Oct 10 - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 10.30 am

Oct 10 - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 2.30 pm

Oct 11- Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 2.30 pm

Oct 12 - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 2.30 pm

Oct 13 - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 6.30 am

Oct 13 - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 10.30 am

Oct 13 - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 2.30 pm

Oct 17 - Australia v India, The Gabba, 9.30 am

Oct 17 - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 9.30 am

Oct 17 - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 1.30 pm

Oct 17 - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 1.30 pm

Oct 19 - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba, 8.30 am

Oct 19 - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 1.30 pm

Oct 19- New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 1.30 pm

When and where to watch T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches in India?

Star Sports network owns the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches in India. Some of the games will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live streaming of these games will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application. The warm-up matches will take place from October 10 to 19.

