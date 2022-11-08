Create

T20 World Cup 2022: Mark Wood pulls up in training as England face another injury scare ahead of semi-final against India

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Nov 08, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Pakistan v England - 3rd IT20
Mark Wood is one of England's key bowlers. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following Dawid Malan's groin injury, which is set to keep him out of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against India, England have another injury concern in Mark Wood. The right-arm speedster pulled up during the team's training session at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday (November 8).

According to the Daily Mail, Wood complained of 'general fitness.' He did not take any further part in the penultimate session before England face India on Thursday, November 10.

The Englishmen are now keeping their fingers crossed to have him fit for the marquee clash as his absence would severely dent their chances of winning.

India v England: Wood and Malan miss training; used pitch for match | The Cricketer thecricketer.com/Topics/mens-t2…

Wood has had a history of injuries, with his elbow injury keeping him out for the bulk of last summer. Since recovering from the issue, he has consistently clocked speeds of 90 miles per hour and has been amongst the wickets in the ongoing tournament.

The pacer has picked up nine wickets in four games at an average of 12.00 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has been the second-best bowler for England in that regard, only behind left-armer Sam Curran.

Mark Wood bowled an expensive first over in England's win over Sri Lanka in Sydney, but recovered to pick up three scalps in his final two overs. Should the pacer not recover, left-arm seamer Tymal Mills could likely be his replacement. Mills is yet to play a match in the tournament Down Under.

"If the Adelaide pitch is different we’ll have to adapt there as well" - Mark Wood ahead of facing India in the semi-final

England pacer Mark Wood during a training. (Image Credits: Getty)
After a win over Sri Lanka confirmed their place in the semifinals, England pacer Mark Wood felt the team came back well following the Lankans' brisk start. He underlined that adapting to conditions in Adelaide, the venue for their last-four clash, will be integral and that England should not be rigid about their plans.

Wood said (as quoted by The Guardian):

"They got off like a train but good teams respond well, and I think we responded well. The tale of the game was that spin was always going to be hard, and could the pace either get wickets or restrict?"

He added:

"That was different to the last game, and if the Adelaide pitch is different we’ll have to adapt there as well. You’ve got to be fluid in your team, in selection, in orders and bowling lineups. You don’t want to be a one-trick pony."
The #T20WorldCup has seen some seriously quick deliveries!🚀 Mark Wood🚀 Anrich Nortje🎥 👉 t20worldcup.com/news/2886701

India and England have faced each other thrice in T20 World Cups, with the Men in Blue winning twice.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

