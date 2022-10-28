Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "Rain has collected more points than Pakistan" - Twitter reacts acts 2 more games washed out in Melbourne

By Sooryanarayanan Sesha
Modified Oct 28, 2022 05:17 PM IST
It was a dull affair on Friday with the weather having the final say in both T20 World Cup contests in Melbourne
Two more contests in Melbourne were washed out without a ball being bowled at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. It now marks the fourth game in as many days where teams have had to split points with the weather having the final say on the outcome.

It was the third such instance in Melbourne alone, which also played host to the rain-affected England-Ireland clash, which the latter won via the DLS method. Later that day, the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was also washed out.

After the Group 1 match between Afghanistan and Ireland was called off without the toss on Friday, October 28, something similar unfolded later in the evening, leading to the marquee England-Australia clash being called off.

The Twitterati expressed their disappointment at another T20 World Cup fixture being rained out. While some questioned the ICC and the scheduling at a time when it has been bucketing down in Melbourne, others reckoned that the tournament be moved over to Perth, where the weather has been clear.

Here's a look at how fans reacted after the dual washout on Friday:

Rain to hoist the World Cup trophy ;)
Drainage Is World-class That's Why twitter.com/MichaelVaughan…
So English media meltdown has started on my TL. But this time it is for rains in Australia.. seriously? You're speaking about rain? 🤦‍♂️😂
In the tournament full of upsets, you gotta feel for #Afghanistan who are almost eliminated without even getting a chance to put on a show.The forecast for #MCG was rainy throughout October, #ICC had enough time to reschedule MCG Matches.#T20WorldCup #AFGvIRE #CricketTwitter
AUS vs ENG match called off. NZ vs AFG match called off. SA vs ZIM match called off. AFG vs IRE match called off. Rain winning T20 World Cup 2022.
May be move the rest of the WC to Perth. Weather is better and the pitch is terrific. twitter.com/DanCricket93/s…
This tournament is producing good quality matches, but we keep losing to rain. Annoying.
Matches won in this World Cup:-Rain - 4.- India - 2.
Can't quite understand why they cannot cover the entire ground just like the Sri Lankans do. It rains for two hours, the ground keeps getting wet, the rain stops and they then take two more hours to dry the ground. By the time they dry, it starts raining again. #T20WorldCup
Petition to move the entire world cup to Perth? This rain situation in Melbourne is ridiculous... #T20WorldCup
Always have a laugh from Perth when cricket is played in Melbourne/Sydney. Every year, without fail a ‘big’ game is abandoned because of rain. Beautiful day in Perth, perfect for night cricket. But no the Eastern States is all that matters. #AUSvENG
Now rain has collected more points than pakistan this world cup 😌 https://t.co/z26DOWZIXT
@ICC think about dynamic schedule to save cricket n team in big tournaments. In Melbourne two stadiums, one with roof cover. Why not shifting venue? When rain is continuing for longer periods. Think abt tht😏
Icc organising world cup during tropical rains https://t.co/v4Iq2lW6kf

England, Australia have their T20 World Cup campaign hanging by a thread after washout in Melbourne

With the T20 World Cup having ebbed and flowed thus far, the England-Australia contest in Melbourne was one that could have had big-time implications on the fate of the teams in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

Things haven't changed much owing to England and Australia splitting points, but the washout has thrown various permutations and combinations up in the air.

Both England and Australia now find themselves with three points from as many games, with the net run rate being a factor in differentiation. Ireland, too, have as many points from the same number of games, while table-toppers New Zealand have a game in hand.

Updated points table as Group 1 just got more interesting 🏏#cricket #t20worldcup https://t.co/E5M0IJ4jPI

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 29, in what is another match that could spice up the T20 World Cup based on how it unravels.

Has the scheduling of matches at this time of the year in Australia been wise? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Samya Majumdar
