T20 World Cup 2022: "Rain has collected more points than Pakistan" - Twitter reacts acts 2 more games washed out in Melbourne

Two more contests in Melbourne were washed out without a ball being bowled at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. It now marks the fourth game in as many days where teams have had to split points with the weather having the final say on the outcome.
It was the third such instance in Melbourne alone, which also played host to the rain-affected England-Ireland clash, which the latter won via the DLS method. Later that day, the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was also washed out.
After the Group 1 match between Afghanistan and Ireland was called off without the toss on Friday, October 28, something similar unfolded later in the evening, leading to the marquee England-Australia clash being called off.
The Twitterati expressed their disappointment at another T20 World Cup fixture being rained out. While some questioned the ICC and the scheduling at a time when it has been bucketing down in Melbourne, others reckoned that the tournament be moved over to Perth, where the weather has been clear.
Here's a look at how fans reacted after the dual washout on Friday:
England, Australia have their T20 World Cup campaign hanging by a thread after washout in Melbourne
With the T20 World Cup having ebbed and flowed thus far, the England-Australia contest in Melbourne was one that could have had big-time implications on the fate of the teams in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.
Things haven't changed much owing to England and Australia splitting points, but the washout has thrown various permutations and combinations up in the air.
Both England and Australia now find themselves with three points from as many games, with the net run rate being a factor in differentiation. Ireland, too, have as many points from the same number of games, while table-toppers New Zealand have a game in hand.
New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 29, in what is another match that could spice up the T20 World Cup based on how it unravels.
Has the scheduling of matches at this time of the year in Australia been wise? Let us know in the comments below!
