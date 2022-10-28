T20 World Cup 2022: "Rain has collected more points than Pakistan" - Twitter reacts acts 2 more games washed out in Melbourne

Two more contests in Melbourne were washed out without a ball being bowled at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. It now marks the fourth game in as many days where teams have had to split points with the weather having the final say on the outcome.

It was the third such instance in Melbourne alone, which also played host to the rain-affected England-Ireland clash, which the latter won via the DLS method. Later that day, the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was also washed out.

After the Group 1 match between Afghanistan and Ireland was called off without the toss on Friday, October 28, something similar unfolded later in the evening, leading to the marquee England-Australia clash being called off.

The Twitterati expressed their disappointment at another T20 World Cup fixture being rained out. While some questioned the ICC and the scheduling at a time when it has been bucketing down in Melbourne, others reckoned that the tournament be moved over to Perth, where the weather has been clear.

Here's a look at how fans reacted after the dual washout on Friday:

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Rain to hoist the World Cup trophy ;) Rain to hoist the World Cup trophy ;)

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #ICCT20WorldCup2022 Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking #ICCT20WorldCup2022 Drainage Is World-class That's Why twitter.com/MichaelVaughan… Drainage Is World-class That's Why twitter.com/MichaelVaughan…

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket So English media meltdown has started on my TL. But this time it is for rains in Australia.. seriously? You're speaking about rain? 🤦‍♂️ So English media meltdown has started on my TL. But this time it is for rains in Australia.. seriously? You're speaking about rain? 🤦‍♂️😂

Ekansh more @Ekanshmore



The forecast for



#T20WorldCup #AFGvIRE #CricketTwitter In the tournament full of upsets, you gotta feel for #Afghanistan who are almost eliminated without even getting a chance to put on a show.The forecast for #MCG was rainy throughout October, #ICC had enough time to reschedule MCG Matches. In the tournament full of upsets, you gotta feel for #Afghanistan who are almost eliminated without even getting a chance to put on a show.The forecast for #MCG was rainy throughout October, #ICC had enough time to reschedule MCG Matches.#T20WorldCup #AFGvIRE #CricketTwitter

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns AUS vs ENG match called off.

NZ vs AFG match called off.

SA vs ZIM match called off.

AFG vs IRE match called off.



Rain winning T20 World Cup 2022. AUS vs ENG match called off. NZ vs AFG match called off. SA vs ZIM match called off. AFG vs IRE match called off. Rain winning T20 World Cup 2022.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Dan Cricket @DanCricket93 FINISH THE WORLD CUP IN SOUTH AFRICA FINISH THE WORLD CUP IN SOUTH AFRICA May be move the rest of the WC to Perth. Weather is better and the pitch is terrific. twitter.com/DanCricket93/s… May be move the rest of the WC to Perth. Weather is better and the pitch is terrific. twitter.com/DanCricket93/s…

Silly Point @FarziCricketer This tournament is producing good quality matches, but we keep losing to rain. Annoying. This tournament is producing good quality matches, but we keep losing to rain. Annoying.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Matches won in this World Cup:



-Rain - 4.



- India - 2. Matches won in this World Cup:-Rain - 4.- India - 2.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Can't quite understand why they cannot cover the entire ground just like the Sri Lankans do. It rains for two hours, the ground keeps getting wet, the rain stops and they then take two more hours to dry the ground. By the time they dry, it starts raining again. #T20WorldCup Can't quite understand why they cannot cover the entire ground just like the Sri Lankans do. It rains for two hours, the ground keeps getting wet, the rain stops and they then take two more hours to dry the ground. By the time they dry, it starts raining again. #T20WorldCup

Martyn McGrath 🇲🇼 @MartynMCGrath Petition to move the entire world cup to Perth? This rain situation in Melbourne is ridiculous... #T20WorldCup Petition to move the entire world cup to Perth? This rain situation in Melbourne is ridiculous... #T20WorldCup

Ranga @njm3010 Always have a laugh from Perth when cricket is played in Melbourne/Sydney. Every year, without fail a ‘big’ game is abandoned because of rain. Beautiful day in Perth, perfect for night cricket. But no the Eastern States is all that matters. #AUSvENG Always have a laugh from Perth when cricket is played in Melbourne/Sydney. Every year, without fail a ‘big’ game is abandoned because of rain. Beautiful day in Perth, perfect for night cricket. But no the Eastern States is all that matters. #AUSvENG

DK Popa @DK_Popa_ Now rain has collected more points than pakistan this world cup Now rain has collected more points than pakistan this world cup 😌 https://t.co/z26DOWZIXT

sudipto Mondal @sudsmon @ICC think about dynamic schedule to save cricket n team in big tournaments. In Melbourne two stadiums, one with roof cover. Why not shifting venue? When rain is continuing for longer periods. Think abt tht @ICC think about dynamic schedule to save cricket n team in big tournaments. In Melbourne two stadiums, one with roof cover. Why not shifting venue? When rain is continuing for longer periods. Think abt tht😏

Joksly Madhevere (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Icc organising world cup during tropical rains Icc organising world cup during tropical rains https://t.co/v4Iq2lW6kf

England, Australia have their T20 World Cup campaign hanging by a thread after washout in Melbourne

With the T20 World Cup having ebbed and flowed thus far, the England-Australia contest in Melbourne was one that could have had big-time implications on the fate of the teams in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

Things haven't changed much owing to England and Australia splitting points, but the washout has thrown various permutations and combinations up in the air.

Both England and Australia now find themselves with three points from as many games, with the net run rate being a factor in differentiation. Ireland, too, have as many points from the same number of games, while table-toppers New Zealand have a game in hand.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#cricket #t20worldcup Updated points table as Group 1 just got more interesting 🏏 Updated points table as Group 1 just got more interesting 🏏#cricket #t20worldcup https://t.co/E5M0IJ4jPI

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 29, in what is another match that could spice up the T20 World Cup based on how it unravels.

Has the scheduling of matches at this time of the year in Australia been wise? Let us know in the comments below!

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Can Australia still make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes