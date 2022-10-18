T20 World Cup 2022: "I don't think Afridi's return was as good as Shami's" - Sanjay Bangar says the signs are not good for Pakistan

Sanjay Bangar believes Shaheen Shah Afridi's comeback was not as good as Mohammad Shami's and that it is not great news for Pakistan.

Afridi made a comeback from a knee ligament injury in Pakistan's warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England on Monday, October 17. He bowled two overs and was quite economical, conceding only seven runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his views on Afridi's return. He responded:

"I don't think Afridi's return was as good as Shami's. The special thing was that he didn't bowl a single incoming delivery. All his deliveries were going away from the batters, which means it is clear that he is not yet fully confident of his position on the crease, the strong position he has.

Bangar reckons India's top-order batters will be slightly relieved after watching the left-arm pacer's spell. The former India batting coach explained:

"I also feel he has made a slight change in his technique. If he has made a change at this stage, especially the way he is releasing the ball, they are not good signs for Pakistan. The fact that the balls are not swinging into the right-handed batters will be a slight breath of relief for the Indian top-order batting."

India and Pakistan will lock horns in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, October 23. Afridi will hope to perform an encore of his match-winning spell from last year's T20 World Cup game against the same opponents in Dubai.

"It was a test by fire for Shami" - Sanjay Bangar on Indian pacer's comeback

Mohammad Shami bowled a sensational final over in India's warm-up match against Australia. [P/C: BCCI]

Bangar was also asked about Shami's return and whether he should bowl four overs in India's warm-up match against New Zealand. He replied:

"He should definitely do that. It was a test by fire for Shami because Rohit said that he will have to come and straightaway make an impact. He got to bowl the most difficult over and he took it as a challenge."

Bangar concluded by saying that Shami should be given the new ball in the next game. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"What Shami did yesterday was special. Obviously, from here you will expect that he will also bowl with the new ball, and the sharpness in India's bowling that was reduced slightly has come back."

Shami was introduced into the attack only in the final over of the Australian innings and asked to defend 11 runs. He scalped three wickets, with Ashton Agar getting run out, to help the Men in Blue win the match by six runs.

