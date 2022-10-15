T20 World Cup 2022: Team captains unanimously agree on being against non-striker run outs 

In the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022, the idea of non-striker run outs has been far more common. While Indian women's cricketer Deepti Sharma has become the flag-bearer for the dismissal since its revamp by the ICC, men's cricket has also seen its fair share of similar incidents.

The run out affected by Deepti against England sparked highly mixed reactions, with the traditionalists being irked while the modernists embraced it. As far as men's cricket is concerned, there has not been a non-striker run out implemented yet, but the bowlers are keeping a keen eye out, often doling out warnings to batters who are straying away from the crease.

During a press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 which begins on October 16, the captains were asked if they would be comfortable should their bowlers dismiss a batter during the delivery stride.

There was an awkward silence as the eight captains on stage maintained their best poker face impression. Following a lengthy mull, the presenter stepped in to move on to the next question, sensing the captains' edgy stance over the morally gray area of the sport.

The T20 World Cup 2022 kickstarts on October 16 with the preliminary qualification stage contest between Namibia and Sri Lanka.

Several T20 World Cup 2022 captains have made their thoughts clear over non-striker run outs

The formerly known Mankading mode of dismissals arguably claimed the spotlight in the washed-out third T20I between England and Australia in Canberra on Friday, October 14.

Mitchell Starc warned Jos Buttler as he seemed to venture out of his crease, following which the England skipper seemed to stay within the confines of the line.

Following the contest, Australia captain Aaron Finch shared his thoughts surrounding the controversial mode of dismissal:

"I think if batters get a warning then it's fair game after that. That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give the batter a warning that they are getting a little too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan of it, to be fair, personally."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also been vocal against the non-striker run-out rule in the past.

