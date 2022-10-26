Former England captain Michael Atherton has praised the Irish cricket team after they pulled off a remarkable victory against Jos Buttler and Co. by five runs in Melbourne on Wednesday (October 27). He said that Ireland played the conditions better on the given day.

Atherton also warned other teams by labeling Ireland as a dangerous team. He also recalled their historic victory against the same team during the 2011 World Cup in India.

He also mentioned Ireland's one-sided triumph over West Indies to pull them out of the tournament’s Super 12 stage last week. The veteran added that their team has plenty of match-winners.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“A very famous win for Ireland. Wonderful scenes for their players, their families and supporters. People will remember this night as they did in due Bangalore victory in India in 2011 when a lot of young Irish cricketers of an edge. They would have looked up to that victory. They would have been 10-11 or 12 watching on television these Irish players make legends of themselves and they will be remembered equally now.”

It is worth mentioning that Ireland beat the then Andrew Strauss-led side by three wickets in Bengaluru at the 2011 World Cup.

Atherton added:

“I think it would be harsh to throw them out that they took England lightly because Ireland are dangerous team and England are very well aware of that. They have beaten by them in the past and seen them turnover West Indies by nine wickets in this tournament. They have got match-winners, so it would be foolish to do that and I don’t think England did. They were just below par tonight and beaten by the team who played the conditions better.”

On Wednesday, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie led from the front as he top-scored with 62 runs off 47 deliveries as Ireland posted 157 runs before getting bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Mark Wood and all-rounder Liam Livingstone picked up three wickets each. Sam Curran also took a couple of scalps while Ben Stokes took one wicket.

In reply, a clinical bowling performance led by Joshua Littler gave Ireland the perfect.

England were reduced to 29/3 in 5.1 overs, and they were 105/5 in 14.3 overs when rain came. The DLS method ensured a narrow win for Ireland.

“It’s essentially a quarterfinal” – Atherton ahead of England vs Australia in the group of death

Atherton also spoke about the significance of the upcoming match between England and Australia in Melbourne on Friday. He called it a virtual quarterfinal, as the two teams have only managed one victory in two contests each.

A win would boost their chances of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

“It’s essentially a quarterfinal, knockout. Whoever loses, this is probably not going to get through. It is a really tough group, and every game has got a lot on it. It’s going to be a rocking atmosphere here. If England were complaining if it was sterile today, watch out for Friday.”

The losing team will face stiff competition against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland for a place in the last four.

The three above teams have also registered one victory each in their first couple of games. The BlackCaps are on top with three points after sharing one point each against Afghanistan as rain played spoilsport in Melbourne on Wednesday.

