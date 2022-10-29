Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The two sides will lock horns at the Sydney Cricket ground on Saturday, October 29. The Black Caps have three points to their name, courtesy of a win and a washed-out encounter against Australia and Afghanistan respectively. The Lankan Lions have two points in their kitty from their win against Ireland, followed by a loss against hosts.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner would strike a few blows for the Kiwis with the ball. He elaborated:

"Southee - he is not that great when he comes for the IPL but he becomes a wicket-taker as soon as he is made to wear the New Zealand colors and played T20 cricket. He picked up three wickets in the last match. Here also I am feeling that Southee and Mitchell Santner will together pick up three or more wickets."

Chopra expects Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to be successful with the ball for the Asia Cup 2022 champions. The former India opener said:

"I feel Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana, who are the two best bowlers of this team at the moment, will pick up three or more wickets. The Sydney pitch will help both of them as well."

Hasaranga was taken to the cleaners by Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell in Sri Lanka's last game against Australia. He will hope to bounce back strongly on a Sydney track that is likely to have some assistance for the spinners.

Aakash Chopra hails consistency of Devon Conway

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway strung together a 69-run partnership against Australia.

Chopra reckons Devon Conway and Kane Williamson will be amongst the runs for the Black Caps. He explained:

"Conway and Kane Williamson, who plays spin very well, will together score more than 65 runs. Devon Conway is cut from a different cloth, he doesn't get out at all. He scores runs at a speed of 150 and is consistent as well."

The reputed commentator added:

"He (Conway) plays spin well. He knows Theeksana because he was with him in the Chennai Super Kings. Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed him but Wanindu doesn't bowl in the first six overs."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Devon Conway's last 5 innings in T20Is:



70*(51).

49*(46).

64(40).

14(17).

92*(58).



4 Fifties in 5 innings - Consistency. Devon Conway's last 5 innings in T20Is:70*(51).49*(46).64(40).14(17).92*(58).4 Fifties in 5 innings - Consistency. https://t.co/UP49dMjeyn

Chopra concluded by predicting New Zealand to continue their unbeaten record in the tournament. He stated:

"I am going with New Zealand to win because I feel the better team will win."

A win for the Kiwis in Saturday's game will consolidate their position at the top of the Group 1 points table. A reversal, on the other hand, will help Sri Lanka leapfrog them on the points table and make the semi-final qualification scenarios from the group even more interesting.

