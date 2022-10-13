T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting the top 5 wicket-takers

The T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. This year’s competition will be the eighth edition of the ICC event. The tournament will begin with a first-round game between Sri Lanka and Namibia in Geelong. Overall, 16 nations will be taking part in the event.

Speaking of first-round matches, there will be eight teams and they have been divided into two groups of four each. Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and the UAE are in Group A, while Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe have been placed in Group B. The winners and runners-up from the two groups will join eight teams that have already qualified for the Super 12.

Among the Super 12 teams, Afghanistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand are in Group 1, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa are in Group 2.

A number of star cricketers will be in action during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. We predict five bowlers who could end up among the top wicket-takers in the event.

#5 Haris Rauf - Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf had an impressive T20 World Cup campaign last year. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has come up with some impressive performances in Shaheen Afridi’s absence.

He looks like someone who wants to take up the challenge and prove himself on the big stage. The 28-year-old has definitely made an impact with his bowling over the last few months.

Rauf was one of Pakistan’s best bowlers in the Asia Cup, claiming eight wickets in six matches at an average of 19.12. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series against England at home, again picking up eight wickets in six matches.

Rauf has carried on his good form in the ongoing tri-series in New Zealand, claiming four scalps in two games.

The fast bowler was one of the surprise success stories of last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Displaying good pace and variations, he picked up eight wickets in six games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30. Conditions in Australia should suit him.

#4 Adam Zampa - Australia

Adam Zampa was one of the stars of Australia’s T20 World Cup win last year. Pic: Getty Images

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was one of the heroes of his team's unexpected T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE last year.

He was the second-leading wicket-taker in the competition with 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 12.07 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.81. As the Aussies look to defend their title at home, the 30-year-old will once again be one of the key players.

Zampa has been an unsung hero in Australia’s white ball squads for the last few years. He has an impressive record in both ODIs and T20Is. The canny leg-spinner has claimed 116 wickets in 73 ODIs at an average of 30.25 and an economy rate of 5.45.

In T20Is, he has 77 scalps in 68 games at an average of 21.87 and an economy rate of 6.93.

The standout aspect of Zampa is that he doesn’t depend a lot on the surface to make an impact. He has a number of variations in his kitty and can outfox the best of batters with his sharp skills.

Zampa is without a doubt one of the finest T20I leg-spinners among the current lot.

#3 Kagiso Rabada - South Africa

South Africa will have high hopes from Kagiso Rabada during the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is likely to pose a major threat to opposition batters during the T20 World Cup 2022. He has the speed, bounce and the expertise to trouble batters during the ICC event in Australia.

The surfaces in the tournament should suit his style of bowling, which will make him that much more dangerous.

The Proteas pacer had a mixed time during South Africa’s recent white-ball tour of India. But one cannot read too much into those performances since the wickets did not favor fast bowling in most matches. Even the Indian pacers went for plenty in the series.

He may go for a few runs, but Rabada is a genuine wicket-taker. In 49 matches, he has claimed 54 scalps at a strike rate of 19.6.

The South African fast bowler had a decent T20 World Cup campaign last year as well, picking up eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19.37. The Proteas will have high hopes from him again.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in exceptional form in T20Is. Pic: Getty Images

Traditionally, most Australian pitches have not favored spin a lot. However, like Zampa, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga also does not depend on the surface to make an impact.

He has a bagful of tricks in his arsenal and is capable of outfoxing the batters with the same. On current form, Hasaranga is arguably the best white-ball leg-spinner in international cricket.

The 25-year-old made a genuine impact during Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia earlier this year. In two matches, he claimed five wickets at an average of 14.20 although his economy rate was slightly on the higher side - 8.87.

The numbers could have been much better had the leggie not missed the remainder of the series due to COVID-19.

Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. He produced sensational numbers, picking up 16 scalps in eight matches at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20.

Sri Lanka will need another stellar performance from him if they are to repeat their Asia Cup heroics in Australia.

#1 Josh Hazlewood - Australia

Josh Hazlewood is the No.1 bowler in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings. Pic: Getty Images

There was a time when Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was not considered a T20I bowler. The fact that he is now among the first-choice pacers in the team’s T20I squad shows how tremendously the fast bowler has improved in the format.

As the Aussies look to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home, Hazlewood is expected to deliver the good once again.

The No.1 bowler in the ICC T20I rankings, Hazlewood has had a terrific 2022 so far. In 12 T20I matches, he has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 15.70 and an economy rate of 6.97.

Hazlewood is a slippery customer and has the ability to unsettle batters with his pace and extra bounce. Playing at home, he could be all that more dangerous.

When the Aussies lifted their maiden T20 World Cup last year, the 31-year-old made a significant contribution.

He was the team’s second-leading wicket-taker, picking up 11 scalps in seven games at an average of 15.90 and an economy of 7.29. Can Hazlewood produce an encore at home?

