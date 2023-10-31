1 player from each 2023 World Cup team who has under-performed so far ft. Shreyas Iyer 

The 2023 ODI World Cup has been an eye-opener across various levels, making a huge statement surrounding the direction that the format is taking. Much like any other tournament, it has witnessed players stepping up at the biggest stage, but at the same time, some players have failed to step up when it truly matters.

Having as many players in form is often key to succeeding in large-scale tournaments, and it is evident in how things have panned out so far. Teams like India and South Africa have hardly put a foot wrong and as a result, are relishing the top spots in the points table.

On the other hand, sides like England and Bangladesh are stuttering since a number of their major players have just not turned up, and it might prove to be a little late given that each team only has a handful of matches remaining in the league stage.

On that note, let us take a look at one player from each 2023 World Cup team who has underperformed so far.

#1 India - Shreyas Iyer

As mentioned earlier, the Men in Blue have lived up to their reputation as favorites heading into the tournament. The top three batters have been piling on the runs, KL Rahul has absorbed pressure quite well in the middle while the bowling attack has gelled well too.

Despite the injury to Hardik Pandya, the hosts have coped well while adjusting the balance of the side. However, if there is one player that is lagging a bit behind, it is Shreyas Iyer.

The right-handed batter made a huge statement by recovering in time and proving to the selectors as well as the team management that he is the right candidate to bat at No. 4. He began his campaign with a duck against Australia, and his only knock of relevance came in the comfortable win over Pakistan.

To make matters worse, his woes against the short-ball have persisted, with the opposition bowlers exploiting it to the fullest. Shreyas has scored 134 runs in six matches at an average of 33.50.

#2 South Africa - Temba Bavuma

The South African skipper's presence in the playing XI continues to be a highly debatable subject when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has had a couple of starts across the four matches he has played so far, but nothing quite credible.

However, despite being captain of the side, there is enormous pressure on his place in the playing XI. Backup opener Reeza Hendricks has proved time and time again that he has what it takes to play on a regular basis, while Aiden Markram has also led the team quite well in Temba Bavuma's absence.

Bavuma has scored 87 runs in four innings at an average of 21.75 and is yet to score a fifty in the tournament. His woes may seem diluted with the rest of the batters in prime form, but it might prove to be the differentiating factor when the Proteas are put under pressure.

#3 New Zealand - Trent Boult

Claiming that someone with nine wickets in six matches is underperforming, might be a bit of an exaggeration. But Trent Boult has hardly found swing in the tournament so far, with two of New Zealand's matches taking place in Dharamshala, one of the most swing-friendly venues on offer in India.

Furthermore, if you look at how some of the other left-arm pacers in the tournament are performing, Boult clearly has some catching up to do. The likes of Dilshan Madushanka, Shaheen Afridi, and Marco Jansen have all been arguably better than Boult with the new ball.

The New Zealand pacer has fallen victim to his own high standards, but he is capable of turning things around, and this might be the right time since the Kiwis are eager to get back to winning ways after consecutive losses to India and Australia.

#4 Australia - Steve Smith

The former Australia skipper has had a hard time settling in the tournament so far. He was undone by a magical delivery by Ravindra Jadeja in the opening contest and was dismissed courtesy of a questionable lbw decision against South Africa.

While the top order's form has considerably improved, Steve Smith has struggled to match their tempo while coming out to bat. Furthermore, with the return of Travis Head to the playing XI, Smith has been demoted to No. 4, which makes things trickier.

His sole fifty in the tournament came against the Netherlands, but in high-profile matches against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan, which were on good batting surfaces, he scored only a combined total of 25 runs.

#5 Afghanistan - Mohammad Nabi

According to the points table, Afghanistan are the second-best Asian side in the tournament after India, and their performances certainly suggest that as well. They have defeated three former world champions already in the form of England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The Afghan batting unit has stepped up big way and is no longer heavily reliant on Rahmanullah Gurbaz. On the other hand, the bowling unit has also done quite well, making the most of the conditions.

If there is someone who is a bit off-pace in the playing XI, it is veteran Mohammad Nabi. With the batters doing their job, he has not had much to do, having only had to play four innings, where he has compiled 41 runs. On the bowling front, he has only picked three wickets in six matches so far.

#6 Sri Lanka - Maheesh Theeksana

Sri Lanka were eagerly waiting for Maheesh Theeksana's return to the playing XI after he missed the opening encounter against South Africa. However, he has not fared well since his return, taking only three wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.02.

The mystery spinner has not been able to make the most of the subcontinent conditions like his peers. Not being a huge turner of the ball comes with its flaws, but still, better numbers are expected by a bowler of his caliber.

A bit more attacking bowling might help, as Sri Lanka have generally struggled in the middle overs with the ball. Theeksana, who is usually a reliable new-ball bowler, has not been able to work his magic so far in that department as well.

#7 Pakistan - Imam-ul-Haq

The opening batter has not been at his best for quite a while now, and his poor numbers at the top of the order have affected Pakistan's fortunes too.

Imam-ul-Haq has been targetted with the short-ball, and he has lost his wicket to it on multiple occasions in the tournament already. The left-handed batter has only scored 162 runs in six innings at an average of 27.

His exclusion from the playing XI for the crucial clash against Bangladesh shows that he has been underperforming and has reached the end of his rope, at least for the time being.

#8 The Netherlands - Max O'Dowd

The Netherlands are certainly enjoying a prolific campaign, courtesy of their wins over South Africa and Bangladesh so far. The Dutch have shown spirit and have had several players stepping up for the cause.

While the middle order, all-rounders, and the pace bowling unit have all been solid, the opening pair of Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd have not chipped in as expected.

Among the pair, O'Dowd's numbers have been downright abysmal, as he has only been able to score 61 runs in the tournament so far at a strike rate of 57 and an average of 10.16.

#9 Bangladesh - Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh's campaign has derailed following five defeats in a row, including one against the Netherlands recently. The team's batting has been an issue throughout the tournament, and the skipper's performance has also not been encouraging by any means.

Shakib Al Hasan, who had a landmark campaign in the previous edition, has been unable to perform particularly as a batter. He has only scored 61 runs in five matches, and batting at different positions has certainly not helped his case.

Najmul Shanto is also arguably another candidate from Bangladesh who has underperformed in the World Cup. Holding the No. 3 position, there was a lot of responsibility on him.

Shanto began the tournament with a match-winning fifty against Afghanistan, but since then he has failed to cross double figures.

#10 England - Jonny Bairstow

The defending champions are having a forgettable time in the subcontinent, with even their place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in jeopardy. The team's batting has been in absolute tatters from the word go, irrespective of batting first or chasing.

Jonny Bairstow is among the players who have not been able to make an impact with the bat. There were expectations from the explosive opening batter in batting-friendly conditions.

However, it has not turned out that way, and he only has 141 runs in six matches so far, with his one sole fifty coming during the win over Bangladesh.