10 ICC World Cup winners who have never won an IPL trophy

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.89K   //    01 Jun 2019, 16:04 IST

Virat Kohli won the ICC World Cup in 2011 but he has never won the IPL trophy while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli won the ICC World Cup in 2011 but he has never won the IPL trophy while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore

The ICC Cricket World Cup is considered as the mega-event of cricket because of the top cricketing nations of the world gather at one place to determine the best cricketing country of the planet.

Over the years, 11 World Cups have been played with Australia emerging as the most successful team with 5 World Cup wins. India and West Indies have won it twice while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won it once.

The only cricket league of the world which comes near to the excitement and star power of the World Cup is Indian Premier League. IPL is by far the most popular T20 league as all the international stars take part in the league.

Also Read - 2 reasons why IPL is better than BBL, and 2 reasons why BBL is better than IPL

A majority of World Cup winners of 2007, 2011 and 2015 have taken part in the IPL but not all have been successful in winning the IPL trophy. In this article, we will have a look at the 10 ICC World Cup winners who have never won an IPL trophy.

(Please Note - The World Cup winners who have played a minimum of 4 IPL seasons are only considered for this list.)

#10 Brad Hogg

The leggie, in spite of featuring in multiple editions of IPL, could not get his hands on the trophy.
The leggie, in spite of featuring in multiple editions of IPL, could not get his hands on the trophy.

Starting with the members of the 2007 Australian World Cup winning squad, the Aussie left-arm chinaman bowler, Brad Hogg played 5 IPL seasons in his career but his franchise never emerged as the winners of the season.

Hogg made his IPL debut in the year 2012 that is 5 years after he won the ICC World Cup as a part of the Australian team. Rajasthan Royals picked him in the 2012 auction and retained him until 2014 before Hogg landed in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

Neither Rajasthan or Kolkata managed to win the IPL trophy in those seasons as Hogg ended his IPL career in 2016.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Steve Smith Greatest Cricketers of All Time 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
