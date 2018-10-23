×
11 bowlers who bowled the final ball in the 11 seasons of IPL

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.45K   //    23 Oct 2018, 22:32 IST

Mitchell Johnson led the Mumbai Indians to a memorable victory in the 2017 IPL final's last over
Mitchell Johnson led the Mumbai Indians to a memorable victory in the 2017 IPL final's last over

The IPL final has always been one of the most watched cricket matches worldwide. Two teams who have performed their best in the two-month long league stage battle it out to take the supreme honours home. Chennai Super Kings have been a part of six IPL finals while Mumbai Indians have reached the summit clash four times. Delhi Daredevils have failed to reach even a single IPL final in the 11 seasons they have taken part in.

It is a dream for every player to play an IPL final and make a match-winning contribution for their side. The bowlers have always played an important role in deciding their team’s fate in the final. An interesting fact which has emerged out of all the 11 finals is that in the 22 innings played, no team has been bowled out even once. 3 out of the 11 matches were decided in the final over, with the 2017 IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant being the closest final ever fought.

The last over of the 2nd innings is the most crucial over of the tournament as the completion of that over guarantees an IPL champion. Here are the 11 bowlers who have bowled the last ball in the 11 seasons of IPL:

#11 Carlos Braithwaite - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Result - Lost), IPL Final 2018


Braithwaite had only 2 runs to defend
Braithwaite had only 2 runs to defend

Carlos Brathwaite’s quick-fire 21 (11) powered the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a defendable total of 178 in their 20 overs. However, a special innings from Shane Watson (117*) shattered Kane Williamson’s hopes of inspiring the Sunrisers to a memorable IPL triumph. He, along with Suresh Raina, dispatched Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul to the cleaners as Chennai Super Kings reached closer to the target.

With only 2 runs to defend, skipper Kane Williamson handed the ball to West Indian pace bowler Carlos Brathwaite who bowled two dot balls before Ambati Rayudu smashed his full-length ball for a boundary. Chennai Super Kings tied Mumbai Indians’ all-time record of 3 IPL trophies with this victory.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mitchell Johnson Suresh Raina
