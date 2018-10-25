9 Indian players who have played for both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been two of the most popular IPL franchises since the Indian Premier League's inception. While Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won in any of its 3 final appearances, Mumbai Indians have not lost in any of the 3 finals they have played. Both the teams have shared a number of players in the last 11 years, which includes 9 Indian international players. They have also had a lot of common overseas players like Corey Anderson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tim Southee, to name a few.

The 9 Indian players who have played for both the franchises are as under.

(Note - This list only considers players who have represented India at the international level)

#1 Robin Uthappa (Mumbai Indians - 2008, RCB- 2009-10)

Uthappa was one of the key players for the Bangalore franchise

Robin Uthappa started off his IPL career playing for the Mumbai Indians in the year 2008. He scored 277 runs for the Mumbai franchise in the 14 matches he played for them. The right-handed batsman had a strike rate of 113 and his highest score was 48.

In 2009, MI traded him to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Being a native of Karnataka, Robin got a chance to play for his home franchise. Though he performed poorly in the 2009 season scoring just 175 runs in the 15 matches he played, his side finished the runners-up in South Africa. He improved his batting performance by leaps and bounds next season as he piled up 374 runs from the 16 matches he played. He had a blistering strike rate of 171 and also scored 3 fifties in the 2010 season, where the Royal Challengers took the 3rd place.

