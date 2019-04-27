×
IPL History: All-time best retired XI

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16.66K   //    27 Apr 2019, 21:52 IST

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

The Indian Premier League has been a boon for all the domestic and international players of the world as it has proven the biggest stage of cricket. A player who is unknown to the world in the morning may become the #1 trend on Twitter at night if he wins the match for his team. For the international players, the IPL has helped them inn regaining their place in the national team.

Thus, IPL has proven to be a life changer for many cricketers. Besides achieving personal goals, the IPL also allows the players to play freely and enjoy their game. Due to this reason, even the players who have retired from international cricket participate in the league.

However, in the league's eleven year history, there have been a number of players who have retired from the Indian Premier League as well.

We present to you a playing XI of players who have retired from IPL.

#1 Gautam Gambhir (c)

Gautam Gambhir (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
Gautam Gambhir (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

IPL career stats - Matches - 154, Runs - 4,217 , Fifties - 36

Gautam Gambhir started off his IPL career as a part of his home franchise, Delhi. However, after 3 seasons he moved tp the Kolkata Knight Riders and completely changed the success graph of the Kolkata franchise.

Under his captaincy, KKR won 2 IPL championships. Gambhir also shone as an individual batsman for KKR. His best IPL season came in the year 2016, when he scored 501 runs for his team.

In 2018, Gautam returned to Delhi with the aim of taking the franchise to newer heights. However, he failed miserably and stepped down as the captain midway. He never returned to the IPL after that season.

Also Read - IPL history : 9 dream opening combinations we never got to see

Despite the anti-climatic end he had to his IPL career, Gambhir was one of the most glorious openers of the IPL.


Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals (IPL) Gautam Gambhir Virender Sehwag T20 IPL All-Time Records
