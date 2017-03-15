140 years of Test cricket: All-time team records

From the lowest innings total to the most number of wins, all the numbers you need to know.

by Kaushal Raj Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 17:34 IST

The English cricket team before they travelled to Australia for the first Test. (Photo credit: MCC)

15th March 1877 – a significant day in history. It saw the birth of the game’s premier format – Test cricket as Australia hosted England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the first-ever Test.

Having won the toss, the hosts opted to bat and scored a solid 245 runs in 169 overs (an over had 4 balls at that stage). With both teams struggling in the next two innings, the visitors were set a target of 154 for victory. A special spell by Tom Kendell, with him picking up 7 wickets ensured that Australia won the first Test match in history by 45 runs.

Australia and England would go on have a number of incredible battles over the years, but so would West Indies, India, Pakistan, South Africa and a host of other nations.

140 years after the first Test, the format still lives large, as the absolute pinnacle of the sport. It survives as the ultimate test of mind, body and soul while exemplifying everything that embodies the sport of cricket.

In this article, we look at the teams have fared over the years listing down some of the most important records.

Most matches played

England have played the most Tests in history

Team Span Matches Australia 1877-2017 799 England 1877-2017 983 West Indies 1928-2017 520 South Africa 1889-2017 409 India 1932-2017 510 Pakistan 1952-2017 407 New Zealand 1930-2017 420 Sri Lanka 1982-2017 258 Zimbabwe 1992-2017 101 Bangladesh 2000-2017 100

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that England have played the most number of matches in history. It is the traditional home for the game and they enjoy the longest home season of any teams. Australia are a close second having started playing the format at the same time.

West Indies, who dominated the game from the 70s to the 90s have played the third most Tests, while India, who played her first match in 1932, comes in fourth with 510 matches.

Despite having played their first Test in 1889, South Africa have only played a total of 409 Tests due to their ban from international cricket during the years of apartheid.