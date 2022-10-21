3 Australian players who might be playing their last T20 World Cup

Australia are gearing up to defend their ICC Men's T20 World Cup title at home. The Aaron Finch-led outfit clinched their maiden crown in the UAE last year, defeating Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final.

Such is the settled look the side wears that 13 of the 15 players who featured last year have been retained for this campaign. While Josh Inglis too was part of the squad, a freak injury has ruled him out, with Cameron Green taking his place in the side.

Australia are touted as one of the favorites for the title, particularly factoring in the home advantage they are bound to enjoy. They boast exuberance and experience aplenty and seem to have most bases covered.

World Cups, though, mark the beginning and end of eras and there is a chance that a number of players across teams could make their final appearance in the marquee event. Of course, all of it is conjecture at this point, but with the next T20 World Cup a couple of years away, a change of guard is inevitable across teams.

Let's take a look at three players in the current Australian setup for whom this T20 World Cup could be their last.

#3 Matthew Wade

It's safe to say that wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade has aged like fine wine, finishing many an innings for the Aussies. However, he has dropped a hint that the upcoming T20 World Cup could be his final appearance in national colors.

Wade dropped similar hints last year too after playing a pivotal role in Australia lifting the title in the UAE. The southpaw is on the wrong side of his thirties as well and will turn 35 on Boxing Day this year.

As far as replacements go, the likes of Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott, apart from ODI and Test incumbent Alex Carey, are waiting for their chances. The transition, should Wade step aside, should be a seamless one in that sense.

#2 Steve Smith

National selector George Bailey has suggested that Steve Smith may not be in Australia's starting XI at this T20 World Cup. The veteran has struggled for rhythm in the shortest format for a while now and looks like a fish out of water in this current Australian setup.

Smith, too, isn't getting any younger and with most positions in the XI nailed down, the transition, whenever it happens, could see younger blood given a run. With time, he will have to start managing his workload as well and given how pivotal a cog he is in the Australian Test and ODI setup, this T20 World Cup may just end up being his last.

#1 Aaron Finch

A long-standing struggle for form saw Aaron Finch call time on his ODI career a year ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India. While Pat Cummins has been named his successor in the format, Finch will lead the Aussies in a bid to become the first men's team to win a home T20 World Cup.

He hasn't quite found his rhythm in its entirety but has shown signs since the tour of India. While his tactical nous is unquestionable, his batting returns have been a concern for a good period of time now.

Finch's ODI retirement clearly points towards the Victorian running his last leg in international cricket. Time will tell if this T20 World Cup will be his swansong or not, but for all we know, he may not feature in the next edition a couple of years down the line.

Can Australia defend their crown at home over the next few weeks? Let us know below in the comments section!

