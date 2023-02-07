3 Australian players who'll be absent from 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and why

In one of the most prestigious Test series in cricket, Team India are set to lock horns with Australia for a four-game Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a couple of days from now. The opening Test is scheduled to be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, starting on Thursday, February 9.

Having been unbeaten at home for more than a decade now, India certainly have the most dominant home record in Test cricket. While the last Test series that India lost at home was against England in 2012-13, Australia scripted their last Test series win in India way back in 2004-05.

Having said that, the current Australian side have got enough potency to surprise the hosts this year and eye a potential revenge for their last three Border-Gavaskar Trophy series losses.

With the likes of in-form batters including Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, and Travis Head, alongside a lethal bowling unit, Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to be on their toes if they are to secure a series win and qualify for the World Test Championship (2021-23) final.

However, it hasn't been all rosy for the visiting side to start with. Prior to the commencement of the highly anticipated series, Australia have been dealt a few injury blows and will be without some of their first-choice players in the first Test.

On that note, let's take a look at three Aussie players who will be absent from the opening Test against India in Nagpur.

#3 Cameron Green - (hasn't fully recovered from a broken finger injury)

Australia v South Africa - Second Test: Day 3.

Although he hasn't been ruled out as of yet, Cameron Green's chances of featuring in the opening Test are slim.

Green broke his right index finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last December and had to undergo surgery. He did not pick up the bat for the next four weeks before jarring his finger once again during a training camp in Bangalore a few days ago.

Another blow for Australia before the 1st Test

Even Australian vice-captain Steve Smith feels that Green is unlikely to play the first Test match as he hasn't faced fast bowling in the nets. As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Smith said on Tuesday, February 7:

"I don't think he [Cameron Green] is [going to play]. I don't think he's even faced fast bowlers yet. So I dare say he won't be playing but who knows. I'm not entirely sure. We'll wait and see. But it's unlikely, I think."

Green did not bat during Australia's first training session in Nagpur as well. He did do some light centre-wicket bowling, but Australia have opted for a cautious approach to his recovery given he had surgery to insert pins in his finger only five weeks ago.

#2 Mitchell Starc - (finger tendon injury)

Australia v South Africa - Second Test: Day 4

Probably the first player to be ruled out of the opening Test against India, Mitchell Starc too endured a finger injury in the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne last month.

During the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas, Starc fractured the middle finger on his left hand while fielding. He bowled in the second innings of the match despite the injury but was ruled out of the third match played in Sydney.

Mitchell Starc said "Hopefully Australia wins the 1st Test against India and I will be able to join the team from the 2nd Test."

The left-arm pacer hasn't joined the Australian squad in Nagpur but is expected to recover in time ahead of the second Test scheduled in Delhi on February 17.

Being the most proficient pacer in the current Australian team, Starc's absence will be a huge sign of relief for the Indian side. The 33-year-old has picked up 42 wickets across 15 Test matches against the Asian giants.

#1 Josh Hazlewood - (Achilles niggle)

Australia v South Africa - Third Test: Day 4

Another premier fast bowler who won't be able to participate in the opening Test for Australia is Josh Hazlewood.

Much to Australia's chagrin, the New South Wales-born pacer suffered an Achilles niggle on his left leg that has ruled him out of the Nagpur Test. He is also doubtful for the second Test in Delhi.

Hazlewood said the niggle was caused partly due to damp run-ups in Sydney during the third Test against South Africa in January. The right-arm pacer did not bowl much during Australia's training camp in Alur on the outskirts of Bengaluru as well.

Just in: Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the opening #INDvAUS Test due to injury

As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood said on Sunday (February 5):

"It's [the injury] still lingering from the [Sydney] Test match. We obviously bowled after a lot of rain and the jump-offs were quite soft, where we were taking off from and they ended up replacing them as well."

"It sort of worked to a degree, but just that extra load jumping off a soft ground to bowl and again first Test match your body is not used to that sort of workload as well," he continued. "I was bowling a fair bit leading into the [India] tour at home and sort of just pushing up against it. It probably wasn't recovering as well as I would have liked between each session."

Hazlewood's 51 Test wickets in just 15 matches, including four five-fers, go on to show how big a miss he will be for the visitors in the first couple of games of the upcoming series.

In Hazlewood's absence, Scott Boland is likely to play his first Test overseas, having done well in the six Tests (28 wickets at an average of 12.2) he has played in Australia.

