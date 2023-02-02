3 batters who can replace Shreyas Iyer in India's squad for 1st Test against Australia

Team India have been dealt a major blow ahead of the first Test against Australia, with Shreyas Iyer ruled out as he continues to recover from a back injury. The 28-year-old batter was set to play a pivotal role in the middle order, with the hosts already missing Rishabh Pant's services.

With Shreyas ruled out of contention for the first Test in Nagpur, beginning February 9, it puts his Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav in the mix for a Test debut. The hosts are already set to field a debutant, with either KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan set to don the wicketkeeper's gloves in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shreyas' injury comes as a massive blow, owing to the stellar start he has made in the longest format. Aside from his five half-centuries and a century in seven Tests thus far, he has bailed India out of many a perilous situation in times gone by, including against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvsaus The report adds that Shreyas Iyer has been instructed to spend more time at National Cricket Academy (NCA). The report adds that Shreyas Iyer has been instructed to spend more time at National Cricket Academy (NCA).#CricketTwitter #indvsaus https://t.co/53vWmSXuyW

His prowess against spin on what is expected to be turning pitches will be sorely missed in the first Test against Australia.

On that note, let's look at three batters who could potentially replace him in the squad, should the selectors opt to do so.

#1 Sarfaraz Khan

The likely frontrunner in the race is Sarfaraz Khan, who many consider unfortunate to have not been named in India's Test squad in the first place. The Mumbai batter has extended his purple patch into the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, even as his Mumbai side have been eliminated just prior to the quarter-finals.

Sarfaraz's first-class numbers are - at a very basic level - ridiculously brilliant! Having amassed 3505 at an average of just a shade under 80, he has a penchant for playing big knocks and is used to batting at No. 5, a position most likely to have been given to Shreyas if he was fit.

He has piled up 552 runs this Ranji Trophy season at an average of 92.66, with three centuries to go with it. Enough to warrant a callup to the Indian setup for the first Test against Australia, right?

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal knows what it's like to play Test cricket, having incidentally debuted against Australia as well. A poor run of scores during the tour of South Africa in 2021-22, and the subsequent home series against Sri Lanka saw him discarded from the setup.

While his weakness against the moving ball came to the fore, he remains an incredible player of spin bowling, much like Shreyas. His domestic white-ball season was disappointing, but since then, he has flicked a switch in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign.

The Karnataka skipper has tallied 686 runs thus far at an average of 68.60, including an 83 in the ongoing quarter-final clash against Uttarakhand. Given his prowess against spin, he should take to a spot in the middle order too like a fish to water, and hence, come in with a decent shout for a Test recall as Shreyas' replacement.

#3 Abhimanyu Easwaran

Another batter with a penchant for consistent runs, Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran continues to bide his time patiently for that elusive Test cap. He was part of the Indian contingent that toured Bangladesh in December 2022, when Rohit Sharma was ruled out with injury.

The right-handed opener has been in red-hot form, backing up his twin hundreds in Bangladesh for India A with three more in the Ranji Trophy. He has tallied 710 runs in the domestic tournament as of now, at a staggering average of 88.75 and there is clearly no better time than this to strike the iron when it's hot.

Of course, Shreyas being a middle-order batter doesn't make Easwaran a direct like-for-like replacement. Yet, with Shubman Gill capable of sliding down the order himself and Suryakumar already in the squad, Easwaran's inclusion adds the option of a solid, in-form backup opener.

Who among these players do you think should be called up to replace Shreyas Iyer for the 1st India-Australia Test? Let us know in the comments section!

Also read: 3 takeaways from India's squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : Who should take Shreyas Iyer's spot in the middle order in the 1st Test against Australia? Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill 0 votes