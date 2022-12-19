3 batters who scored hundreds in 3 consecutive Tests in 2022

Amongst the many great accolades a batter could possibly receive, nothing possibly tops scoring a hundred in a Test match. After all, the format is arguably the toughest challenge in the sport, with players having to scrap through the course of five days and fight time.

Facing a swinging red ball can be a nightmare for batters. The skillful ones find a way to negotiate it, of course, playing to the merits of the ball and biding their time along the way. When the chances come their way, the great ones ensure that they aren't left unconverted.

This year has seen a number of batters enjoy a dream run in Tests and pile up hundreds for fun. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne regained the top spot in the ICC Player Rankings and stroked his way to three hundreds in as many innings against the West Indies.

While not all batters have managed to achieve something of that kind this year, a few were certainly at their consistent best.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who scored hundreds in three successive Tests in 2022.

#1 Daryl Mitchell - England

New Zealand were blanked 3-0 during their tour of England earlier this year, but one of the few bright spots to emerge from that was Daryl Mitchell. The all-rounder may not have even got a chance in the first contest at Lord's had it not been for an injury to Henry Nicholls.

He made the opportunity count big time though, striking a century in each of the three matches and forging a strong partnership with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Having topped the charts with 538 runs at a staggering average of 107.60, he was adjudged the Player of the Series against the Kiwis.

#2 Jonny Bairstow - England

Jonny Bairstow regained his spot in the longest format after a scintillating hundred in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney at the start of the year. He hasn't looked back ever since, following it up with a fruitful Caribbean endeavor and a dream home summer.

Stunning counter-attacking hundreds in the second and third Tests against New Zealand saw England 'Bazball' on their way to a series whitewash. He saved his best for the rescheduled fifth Test against India, however, smashing twin tons to help the hosts level the series 2-2.

England gunned down 378 in the fourth innings against India, with Bairstow and fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root sharing an unbeaten 269-run partnership.

After playing two further Tests against South Africa, a freak injury sustained while playing golf ended the former's calendar year and saw him miss England's subsequent endeavors.

#3 Harry Brook - England

Having always been touted for something special, Harry Brook got his opportunity in England's playing XI owing to Bairstow's injury. The ongoing tour of Pakistan has seen him enhance a burgeoning reputation as one of the future superstars in the making.

England's record-breaking opening day in Rawalpindi saw Brook pocket six boundaries off a Saud Shakeel over, en route to his maiden Test ton.

He followed it up with hundreds in Multan and Karachi to cap off a dream series in which he currently leads the scoring charts.

Who among the three batters in this listicle has impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments section below!

