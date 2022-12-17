3 uncapped leg-spinners to watch out for in the IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi is just a week away now. On December 23, the world will once again come to a standstill as potentially groundbreaking bids will make and break all headlines across the globe.

Leg-spinners have always been one of the more fancied propositions in the T20 market. Given their ability to prize out wickets at will and break games wides open, they have carved a niche for themselves in the shortest format.

A look at the list of players for the player auction will tell you that uncapped spinners are limited in number. Wrist spinners form just a portion of the same and hence, there are just a select few who might fetch demand to a fair extent.

Let's look at three such uncapped leg-spinners to watch out for come the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 Sudhesan Midhun

Kerala's Sudhesan Midhun was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2019 and turned out for them in a solitary game that didn't end as well as he would have liked. He has since bowled in the nets for the Mumbai Indians (MI), as well as the Indian cricket team.

The leg-spinner is characterized by an interesting action that comes with a slightly low release point. This could come in handy in increasing the margin for error as a leg-spinner while he also has a good T20 record. Apart from an overall economy rate of 6.53 in the format, he snared eight wickets in six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches this year.

If scouts from various franchises have been watching him closely, he could fetch a bid or two at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#2 Shreyas Gopal

Another leg-spinner who was once with the Royals, Shreyas Gopal played a lone game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.

Released by the 2016 champions, he will be up for grabs again come December 23.

Gopal also comes with a lot of experience, having played 49 games in the league. The Karnataka all-rounder should command attention with very few Indian options up for grabs among leg-spinners at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#3 Murugan Ashwin

Murugan Ashwin has experienced loads of success for Tamil Nadu in the T20 format. While IPL numbers pale in comparison, with 35 wickets from 42 outings, he has been a rather underrated bowler over the years.

He played just three games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while he also bagged just four wickets from seven matches in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

It hasn't been the best few months for him to that end, having also been released by the Mumbai Indians as well.

Having said that, his experience could tip the scales his way come the IPL 2023 Auction and see him fetch a bid or two when his name goes under the hammer.

Which of these leg-spinners do you think will command maximum attention at the IPL 2023 Auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

