5 Uttar Pradesh players whom LSG can sign at the IPL 2023 Auction

After a fine debut season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are well-placed heading into the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on December 23. They seem to have most bases covered and also have a potential starting XI in place.

The KL Rahul-led side are set to play a lot of their games at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow come the new season. As far as players from the region of Uttar Pradesh are concerned, they have retained the duo of skipper Karan Sharma and Mohsin Khan.

The state has produced a plethora of exciting talent over the years and a fair few of them will be up for grabs at the IPL 2023 auction. With LSG having a purse of ₹23.35 crore to spend, they might have their eyes fixed on one or two such players, with backups being a critical aspect.

On that note, let's look at five players from Uttar Pradesh who LSG could have on their radar.

#1 Shivam Mavi

With the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing Shivam Mavi, he is expected to command a lot of attention at the IPL 2023 auction. LSG could very well look towards the Uttar Pradesh seamer, who has been in red-hot wicket-taking form in domestic cricket.

While Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan are expected to start in the playing XI, both are prone to injuries, as is English speedster Mark Wood. A backup Indian seamer of Mavi's quality will certainly bolster LSG's stock, especially when you consider that he is a local lad.

#2 Aryan Juyal

Wicket-keeper batter Aryan Juyal was signed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the previous mega-auction. However, he has now been released into the IPL 2023 auction pool and will be up for grabs again.

While he averages 35.62 in all T20s, his strike rate in the format reads only 121.27. He had a fine outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, though, compiling 494 runs including two fifties and two centuries.

All of 21, the former U19 World Cup winner is a mainstay in the Uttar Pradesh setup. LSG need a wicket-keeper as a backup for Quinton de Kock and Rahul, and Juyal is known to open the batting, much like the other two in question. Eyeing him at the IPL 2023 auction would surely make a lot of sense.

#3 Priyam Garg

India's captain at the ICC U19 World Cup 2020, Priyam Garg was let go by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The opening batter is as technically sound as they come while also being a gun on the field.

LSG let go of another top-order batter and gun fielder in the form of Manish Pandey. It would make prudent sense to go for Garg, who is a mainstay in the Uttar Pradesh lineup himself. Adding more local flavor, especially in the form of someone who has a bright future ahead of him, will strike the right chord with their fans.

#4 Saurabh Kumar

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar boasts of an incredible first-class record that has earned him a call-up to the Indian Test squad that is currently in Bangladesh. The bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh has picked up just 24 wickets in 33 T20 games, although his economy rate of 7.03 makes for good reading.

Incidentally, Saurabh was part of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant outfit in 2017 although he didn't get a game back then. The owners of that franchise are the same as those of LSG and might want to give him a second go at the IPL 2023 auction.

Saurabh could be a replacement for Shahbaz Nadeem, who was released into the auction pool.

#5 Vasu Vats

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang 14. VASU VATS (Right-arm pacer)

From Gongoh area in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh



In 7 Vinoo Mankad Trophy Matches, Vats took 16 wkts at an econ of 2.22.Took 8 wkts for 4 runs v Nagaland in pre QF



Son of headmaster Sunil Kumar & his mother is a teacher in govt school



PC:Instagram 14. VASU VATS (Right-arm pacer)From Gongoh area in Saharanpur, Uttar PradeshIn 7 Vinoo Mankad Trophy Matches, Vats took 16 wkts at an econ of 2.22.Took 8 wkts for 4 runs v Nagaland in pre QFSon of headmaster Sunil Kumar & his mother is a teacher in govt schoolPC:Instagram https://t.co/JsfGJUO3K6

Vasu Vats is yet to represent Uttar Pradesh in a recognized domestic game. However, he was a member of the victorious U19 World Cup campaign with India earlier this year.

He managed to play a lone game against Uganda and picked up a wicket in that contest. Investing in young talent is something that LSG would want to do in order to build a solid bench for the future, and to that end, Vats could make a good bargain pick at the IPL 2023 auction.

Which other player from Uttar Pradesh do you think LSG should go for at the IPL 2023 auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

