5 Karnataka players who could be on RCB's radar for the IPL 2023 auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will enter the IPL 2023 auction with minimal work to do. Having retained 18 players already, they have a maximum of seven slots left to fill and a total purse of ₹8.75 crore to spend.

Their purse happens to be the second-lowest of all 10 teams at the auction, but with most bases covered, it isn't a reason to worry for RCB. One can expect a huge purchase and a few bargain picks, archetypal of their strategy in the most recent player auctions.

Among the players they offloaded though were their two Karnataka players, Luvnith Sisodia and Aneeshwar Gautam. If there has been criticism of the Royal Challengers over the years, it is the lack of local talent from the region of Bangalore and Karnataka.

With the Maharaja T20 Trophy catapulting a number of bright young talents into the spotlight earlier in the year, they could well have their eyes set on a few of them come December 23. That, coupled with a strong showing by some of the Karnataka players in the domestic season, ought to boost their chances of representing RCB.

Let's look at five such names from Karnataka who could be on RCB's radar for the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 LR Chethan

The dashing wicket-keeper batter made a splash in the Maharaja Trophy earlier this year. His exploits for the Bengaluru Blasters, where he formed a formidable opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal, earned him a call-up to the Karnataka squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

While Chethan didn't leave a stamp of authority there, he is still in the early stages of his career. His power allows him to clear any fence at will, and with RCB also needing to groom a successor for Dinesh Karthik, he could be an option to turn to at the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal is as invaluable an all-round package as any, given his technically sound batting skills coupled with his crafty leg-spinners. After a breakout year in IPL 2019 for the Rajasthan Royals, however, he hasn't had a significant impact on the league.

RCB needs some Karnataka flavor and could do with another leg-spinner. They have Karn Sharma on the bench, while Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to play every game for them. Yet, having an Indian spin-bowling all-rounder like Gopal, who knows the M Chinnaswamy Stadium like the back of his hand, is worth its weight in gold.

The Challengers will do well to place a bid for him and draft him in at the IPL 2023 auction. A happy homecoming loading for Gopal?

#3 Vidwath Kaverappa

At a time when Karnataka's fast-bowling unit is undergoing a phase of transition, Vidwath Kaverappa has been a revelation. The 23-year old right-arm seamer can swing the ball while also boasting of a happy habit of picking up wickets.

His T20 numbers make for great reading - 18 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 6.36 - while he also snared 17 wickets in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. Opportunities might be hard to come by at RCB owing to the presence of Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj, but Kaverappa should be viewed as a backup option by the franchise at the IPL 2023 auction.

#4 Manoj Bhandage

A hard-hitting seam-bowling all-rounder is a rare commodity in India. Karnataka boasts of a very exciting prospect, though, in Manoj Bhandage. He has represented his state in 16 T20s thus far, but a strike rate of 154.66 vindicates his ability to clear the fence at will.

Bhandage also brings a unique ambidextrous combination, given that he bats left-handed and bowls right-handed. Highly rated by those in the know, he could be a finishing option for the future.

RCB must view him seriously ahead of the IPL 2023 auction to add more cover for the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror, who bat in the middle order or the lower-middle order.

#5 Vyshak Vijaykumar

Right-arm seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar has been another fine prospect in Karnataka cricketing circles. Having made his debut in 2021, he remains one of their first-choice options in the fast-bowling department.

He made a splash in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, bagging 15 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.31 and a strike rate of 11.6. Injury kept him out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but with RCB probably needing a backup Indian fast bowler at the IPL 2023 auction, he might have done enough to command their attention.

Which Karnataka player do you think RCB should eye at the IPL 2023 auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

