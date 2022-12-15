3 young Indian batters RCB can sign as Virat Kohli's backup in the IPL 2023 auction

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a memorable association over the years in the IPL. The superstar Indian batter and former skipper remains the only player to have represented a single franchise since the very first edition of the tournament.

Kohli is the league's all-time leading run-scorer with 6624 runs, including 44 half-centuries and five hundreds. With 223 games under his belt, he is also the fourth-most capped player in the league, behind MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli no longer captains RCB but remains a pivotal cog in their wheel. The franchise will be keen to lock in a backup for him at the IPL 2023 auction, which is set to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

Of course, securing cover for a legend of the sport like Kohli is no easy task. But the Challengers will do well to lock in a young batter or two who could potentially carry the franchise forward in the years to come.

On that note, let's look at three young Indian batters who RCB must look at as a backup for Kohli at the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Rohan Kunnummal

R5 Cricket Videos 🏏🇮🇳 @R5Cricket



Credits:- KCA (Saji Somasundaram - Performance Analyst). Watch Rohan Kunnummal's 50 off 71 Balls (5 Fours, 1 Six) for Kerala VS Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy.Credits:- KCA (Saji Somasundaram - Performance Analyst). Watch Rohan Kunnummal's 50 off 71 Balls (5 Fours, 1 Six) for Kerala VS Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy.🎦 Credits:- KCA (Saji Somasundaram - Performance Analyst). https://t.co/YaoVHqgdRt

The talented opening batter from Kerala has been in the midst of a purple patch all year. Kunnummal has scored runs for fun in 2022 and this has transcended formats. His exploits at a nascent stage in his first-class career also earned him an India A call-up for the tour of Bangladesh.

The 24-year old might have a strike rate of just 119.32 across 19 T20s, but that number went up to 134 in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is clearly a player for the future, and RCB would do well to snap him up at the IPL 2023 auction.

Not only can they groom Kunnummal as a backup for Kohli, but they can also prep him for a longer tryst with the franchise.

#2 Samarth Vyas

While he is already aged 27, Samarth Vyas is enjoying a dream season in his own right. With 314 runs at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 177.40, he was a pivotal force behind Saurashtra making the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The right-hander batted at No. 3, a role Kohli is accustomed to in white-ball cricket. The veteran could well open the innings, with Rajat Patidar continuing at 3 for RCB.

Vyas, whose overall T20 strike rate reads 150.58, should be looked at as a long-term investment and one who could add cover for Kohli. There's enough merit, then, in RCB gunning for him at the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Shaik Rasheed

India's vice-captain during their successful U19 World Cup triumph earlier in the year, Shaik Rasheed wasn't eligible for the previous player auction. But he is part of the first set of uncapped batters in the IPL 2023 auction list that has been released.

The 18-year old batter from Andhra is as technically correct as they come and has also been touted as a future Test cricketer. He has played just three T20 contests till date, but his ceiling is immense. With a textbook technique at his disposal, cracking the shortest format should be a lot easier for him.

That is how it worked with Kohli, too, in a way. He was a regular in India's 50-over setup before he started to dominate in the T20 format. RCB will do well to show the same kind of faith in Rasheed and target him at the IPL 2023 auction to learn from the best in the business.

Which of these young batters do you think RCB should eye at the IPL 2023 auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 reasons why CSK must try and sign Cameron Green at the IPL 2023 Auction

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : Where should Virat Kohli bat for RCB in IPL 2023? As an opener At number 3 0 votes