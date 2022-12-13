3 reasons why CSK must try and sign Cameron Green at the IPL 2023 Auction

Cameron Green is expected to be one of the hot properties at the IPL 2023 Auction, which is set to take place in Kochi on December 23. One team that needs an all-rounder and could well have the Australian in sight are the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The MS Dhoni-led side had a forgettable 2022 season. With a see-sawing in the captaincy that saw Ravindra Jadeja hand it back to his predecessor, they endured their worst-ever finish to a season with just four wins from 14 games.

With ₹20.45 crore to spend at the IPL 2023 Auction, the four-time IPL champions have up to seven slots to fill. Green could take one of those slots after the impact he left on Indian shores in the three-match T20I series, in which he tallied 118 runs at a gargantuan strike rate of 214.55.

Whether Green will make it to the tournament or not is up in the air at this point. But there can be no denying the fact that should his name go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 Auction, he will fetch a lot of attention.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why CSK must try and sign him at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 Pace-hitting dasher to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad

While CSK are expected to stick to the opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, there are a few drawbacks to that strategy. Both players in question are known to start slow and then accelerate big, and a set of complementary skillsets is what makes an opening combination click consistently.

Gaikwad and Conway are proficient against spin but have shown the odd struggle against high pace and swing. Green's inclusion could then make up for the time taken by Gaikwad at the top and allow the Australian to attack pace, like he did in the T20Is in India a couple of months ago. Tackling hard-length pace shouldn't be as much of an issue for him since he hails from Western Australia and is used to playing on pitches with good bounce.

Moreover, this could allow CSK to use Conway in the middle overs against spin - something he is comfortable with. It would be a win-win for all parties involved if they manage to snap up Green at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#2 One-time investment for the long run for CSK

Green is widely considered a generational talent, someone who could dominate the international cricketing landscape for years to come. To that end, with CSK needing a core for the long run, they ought to invest in him in order to establish that core.

The sky is the limit for the 23-year old all-rounder, and he is bound to get better. His bowling is a pretty understated skill as well, given how he can rush batters off a length a lot quicker than it seems. As for his fielding, he comes across as an absolute gun in that regard.

The Super Kings have a couple of aging players on their side, particularly in the batting department. Adding Green to their setup at the IPL 2023 Auction could infuse a breath of fresh air that could carry the franchise forward in the years to come.

#3 Potential successor to Dwayne Bravo

While Dwayne Bravo started off as a batting all-rounder, he honed his skills as a death bowler and went on to become one of the best in the business. His retirement from the IPL and subsequent elevation to the role of CSK's bowling coach has now opened up a big spot on their roster.

Green is a batting all-rounder but has a lot of workable elements with the ball, given his height as well as the ability to bowl hard lengths. This is something that the Super Kings are desperate for, and over time, he could well become a refined product as a bowler.

While he may not be the most obvious choice to fill the spot vacated by Bravo, his ceiling is immense. Just as Bravo developed into a reliable option for the crunch moments, one can expect Green to grow into the role as well. Clearly, there are a lot of valid reasons for CSK bagging him at the IPL 2023 Auction.

