3 players from Joburg Super Kings who CSK could target at the IPL 2023 Auction

The owners of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked up a sister franchise for the inaugural SA20 with Johannesburg as their home base. The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) came into being, and they are gearing up for the first season of South Africa's attempt at establishing a marquee league in January 2023.

Meanwhile, CSK are preparing for the IPL 2023 Auction to be held in Kochi on December 23. Having retained 18 players, the four-time IPL champions have seven slots to fill, with a remaining purse of ₹20.45 crore for the same.

The Joburg franchise were credited with constructing a solid team at the inaugural SA20 Auction. While the Super Kings' beloved Faf du Plessis will continue to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore, there are some other players in the JSK ranks whom their sister franchise could target at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Let's look into three players from the Joburg Super Kings who could be on CSK's radar come December 23.

#1 Romario Shepherd

The hard-hitting West Indian all-rounder made his IPL debut with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season, having fetched a whopping ₹7.75 crore deal at the player auction. He managed to play only three games though, failing to leave a substantial mark along the way.

Having been released by SRH, Shepherd will be up for grabs again at the IPL 2023 Auction. Interestingly, he was one of the pre-auction signings made by Joburg for the inaugural SA20.

With the retirement of Dwayne Bravo from the IPL, CSK could eye Shepherd and look to groom him as his long-term successor. It shouldn't be surprising then if they go for him at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#2 Harry Brook

Touted as one of the next big things in English cricketing circles, Harry Brook was part of their victorious T20 World Cup campaign Down Under last month. While he failed to make a big impact in the tournament, the 23-year-old Yorkshireman has taken giant strides in a short career, with a blistering hundred in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan being one of them.

His range against fast bowlers in particular, coupled with how reliable a fielder he is in the hotspots, makes him an invaluable future investment. Joburg took that step at the SA20 Auction and one can expect their sister franchise CSK to go down the same route come the IPL 2023 Auction.

Given that CSK also needs a strong hitter of pace bowling, Brook fits the bill to perfection and should be on their radar ahead of December 23.

#3 Gerald Coetzee

Werner @Werries_



Here's why

#4DaySeries People asked me, after seeing Gerald Coetzee get smacked all over park in the match against the Titans, why he was picked to go to AustraliaHere's why People asked me, after seeing Gerald Coetzee get smacked all over park in the match against the Titans, why he was picked to go to AustraliaHere's why#4DaySeries https://t.co/TRG9b1yOSY

Ever since he made a splash at the ICC U19 World Cup in 2020, Gerald Coetzee's name has always been followed by an air of buzz and excitement. The lanky South African fast bowler is not only capable of clocking speeds in excess of 145 kph, but can also give it a whack with the long handle.

In essence, he has the multi-dimensional skillset that fits into the DNA of CSK. Joburg Super Kings also picked him up as the uncapped pre-auction signing for the SA20. His stock has only risen in recent times, having earned a maiden Test call-up for the Australia tour and making a case for himself with a hat-trick in the warmup fixture.

He may not come with the quintessential experience factor that CSK dearly value. Yet, they need an out-and-out quick, plus a bowling all-rounder to cover up for Bravo's absence. Coetzee could be the man at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Which of these players from the Joburg Super Kings should CSK target at the IPL 2023 Auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: "He has taught me so many things in life" - Chirag Jani on Sheldon Jackson

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : Can CSK turn their fortunes around after a disappointing IPL 2022 campaign? Yes No 0 votes