"He has taught me so many things in life" - Chirag Jani on Sheldon Jackson

For Chirag Jani, cricket is a big part of his life, as it is with every other player. Of course, he is as passionate about this sport as anyone, but a conversation with him reveals that he truly understands life and its priorities.

The 33-year old all-rounder has been one of Saurashtra's lynchpins since making his debut in 2012. Tough situations tend to bring the best out of him, as his exploits in the summit clash of the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy will vindicate. Applying the finishing touches with both bat and ball, Jani was one of the chief orchestrators towards Saurashtra lifting the title for the second time in their history.

Mind you, Jani has always been there for his team. When the chips have been down, he has been the go-to utility player to fall back upon. It reflects in his clarity of thought and the way he approaches the game on and off the field.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Jani delved further into his career, his ambitions and the prospect of a team or two raising the paddle for him at the IPL 2023 Auction on December 23. He also talked about a particular teammate who continues to inspire him a lot about the game and about life in general.

Excerpts from Chirag Jani's interview with Sportskeeda

Q. You have been one of the more consistent performers on the domestic circuit for a while now and your record speaks for itself. How tough has it been with an India A call-up remaining elusive?

Chirag Jani: Every player wants to go ahead and play either the IPL, or for India A or India. His job is to just perform. It’s different if he gets selected or not. Yes, you do feel it when you don’t get selected but if you are to get it, you will get it all at once. If you look, I scored a double-hundred and a hundred in the Ranji Trophy last season and I got a callup to the Duleep Trophy. I just keep believing in myself. When it has to come, it will come.

I never thought that I would get a hat-trick but I got one, didn’t I? So who knows, on 23rd December there is the IPL auction and someone might raise their paddle for me. Or maybe I’ll get a call-up for India A. Those miracles...you don’t know when and how they happen. If you work hard and perform well, then God will reward you. So I don’t think too far ahead as to what will happen. I will work harder and keep performing better. So I don’t put myself under too much pressure.

Q. You were signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 but an IPL contract hasn’t come your way post that. Would you say you are at your peak and you possibly stand the best chance ahead of the upcoming auction?

Chirag Jani: I have been performing well and I do have my chances but what is on the franchises’ minds, what are their requirements, I don't know. My job is to perform. Of course, I hope that it goes well. Fingers crossed and beyond that I can’t think much. There’s nothing more in my hands. Only performing well and working hard are in my hands. Let’s see what happens.

Q. If given a choice, which team would you love to represent in the IPL?

Chirag Jani: Every team is my favorite. I just need to get a call-up (laughs), nothing else. Who would have thought that the Gujarat Titans would become champions? You wouldn’t have thought of it. Neither did we think so but they became champions, right? If the players are good, then the team will eventually become good. Of course everyone has their favorite teams but for me I just hope a team will put their hand up for me, nothing else.

I just want to enjoy my cricket, nothing else. Ups and downs will happen - we’re playing cricket after all. That alone isn’t life, right? There is a lot more in life beyond that. Whatever it is, I just speak what’s in my heart. I've learned that from Sheldon Jackson. I always feel inspired by him and look to better myself.

Q. Who has been your biggest support system till date?

Chirag Jani: During my childhood, my father was always supportive of me. Sheldon Jackson - I feel very inspired by him. He has taught me so many things and I’m still learning from him, be it about the game or my life. He matters a lot to me. Then my wife, my family and that’s it. And I keep my trust in God. I try to be a good human being - if you become a good human being, then you will always find a route.

Hard work and perseverance clearly define Chirag Jani. He is reaping the rewards of the same one at a time. Another such reward could well be on the cards on December 23 when the IPL auction comes by. It shouldn't come as a surprise by any stretch, should that materialize.

