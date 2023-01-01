3 Best ODI bowling spells for India in 2022 

The one-day internationals essentially took a backseat in 2022 since the T20 World Cup was the main emphasis of the year. Nevertheless, Team India played a respectable number of ODIs this year - 24 to be exact. Of those games, they won 14, lost eight and two games ended in a draw.

In a three-match away ODI series, South Africa defeated the Men in Blue 0-3 to start the year off poorly. They impressed in England, winning a closely contested three-match series with a scoreline of 2-1. Afterwards, they crushed West Indies 3-0 on home soil.

The Indian team defeated the Proteas 2-1 at home toward the close of the year after sweeping the ODI series in the Caribbean and Zimbabwe. In their final two ODI series of 2022, India lost 0-1 and 1-2 to New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.

Amidst all this, Indian cricket fans witnessed some fine bowling spells from the Men in Blue throughout the year.

On that note, here are three of the best bowling spells in the men's ODIs for India in 2022.

#3 Hardik Pandya - 4/24 vs England in Manchester

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

The series-deciding third ODI between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester saw Hardik Pandya record his best bowling figures in one-day internationals.

Due to his incredible performance, the premier all-rounder reminded everyone why he is considered one of the most influential players of the Indian team.

With India having won the toss and opted to field, Pandya struck for India for the first time in the tenth over of the England innings, removing the well-set Jason Roy for 41, which reduced England to 66/3. It wasn’t long until Pandya struck again, with a caught and bowled dismissal to remove Ben Stokes (27).

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 5 for 28 in Tests in England.

4 for 24 in ODI in England.

4 for 33 in T20I in England.



Hardik Pandya loves bowling in England - 3 best performances in 3 formats came in England. 5 for 28 in Tests in England.4 for 24 in ODI in England.4 for 33 in T20I in England.Hardik Pandya loves bowling in England - 3 best performances in 3 formats came in England. https://t.co/SyYu5FwRef

At the end of Pandya’s first four overs, the talented all-rounder had figures of 2/2 with three maidens. The 29-year-old struck again when he removed another dangerous English batter in Liam Livingstone.

The big-hitter had used his wrists to hook it from near his shoulder only to find Jadeja with the catch at deep square leg. Just three balls later, Hardik inflicted even more misery on England, removing skipper Jos Buttler, who scored 60 off 80 deliveries.

England were eventually all out for 259 inside 46 overs, with India needing 260 runs to win the match as well as the series. In the second innings, India chased down the total thanks to Rishabh Pant's outstanding knock of 125*. Pandya, too, contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55-ball 71.

#2 Prasidh Krishna - 4/12 vs West Indies in Ahmedabad

Prasidh Krishna was the undisputed hero for India in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Another player with a four-wicket haul on the list is Prasidh Krishna, who had a dream three-match ODI series against West Indies earlier in 2022. The tall pacer picked up nine scalps across three ODIs, four of which came in the second ODI in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a dogged 64 to aid the Men in Blue, who posted a decent score of 237 for nine after being invited to bat.

With only 237 on board, the Indian bowlers, led by Krishna, raised their hands to deliver for their nation. The lanky pacer bowled a beautiful spell and repeatedly rushed the West Indies batsman with his pace and bounce.

Cricket.com @weRcricket



Sanjeev Sharma - 5/26 (1988)

Prasidh Krishna - 4/12 (2022)

Mohammed Shami - 4/16 (2019)

Manoj Prabhakar - 4/30 (1991)



#INDvsWI | #prasidhkrishna Best spell by an Indian pacers against West Indies(in ODIs)Sanjeev Sharma - 5/26 (1988)Prasidh Krishna - 4/12 (2022)Mohammed Shami - 4/16 (2019)Manoj Prabhakar - 4/30 (1991) Best spell by an Indian pacers against West Indies(in ODIs)Sanjeev Sharma - 5/26 (1988)Prasidh Krishna - 4/12 (2022)Mohammed Shami - 4/16 (2019)Manoj Prabhakar - 4/30 (1991)#INDvsWI | #prasidhkrishna https://t.co/C4LP2hEDaT

Extracting extra bounce from the Ahmedabad surface, Krishna delivered a much-needed breakthrough in form of Brandon King in his very first over. The 26-year-old then followed it up with an excellent wicket-maiden over, dismissing Darren Bravo in the process.

Krishna, who kept bashing good length areas, got rid of skipper Nicholas Pooran in his next spell. The right-armer single-handedly ran through the Caribbean top-order.

The Karnataka pacer also took the last wicket of the game, finishing with a magnificent four-fer and a Player of the Match award. His match-winning figures read, 9-3-12-4.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - 6 for 19 vs England in The Oval

England v India - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Perhaps the best ODI bowling spell in 2022 was delivered by India's very own Jasprit Bumrah, who came up with an impeccable bowling performance in the opening ODI against England in London in July.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Indian pace attack, led by Bumrah, steamrolled the English batters in overcast conditions.

Bumrah gave India a dream start, sending Roy and Joe Root packing for ducks in his first over, a double-wicket maiden. The right-armer's next over produced just a single run before he removed Jonny Bairstow (7). Bumrah then trounced Liam Livingstone (0) for the third time in his career, inflicting England a fatal blow.

Wisden @WisdenCricket

Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root

Liam Livingstone

David Willey

Brydon Carse



Jasprit Bumrah's stunning 6-19 against England at The Oval has been named as Wisden's men's ODI spell of the year 🥇 Jason RoyJonny BairstowJoe RootLiam LivingstoneJasprit Bumrah's stunning 6-19 against England at The Oval has been named as Wisden's men's ODI spell of the year 🥇 Jason Roy ✅Jonny Bairstow ✅Joe Root ✅Liam Livingstone ✅David Willey ✅Brydon Carse ✅Jasprit Bumrah's stunning 6-19 against England at The Oval has been named as Wisden's men's ODI spell of the year 🥇 https://t.co/60OsHwLCAn

Utilizing the conditions, Bumrah not only swung the ball in the air but also generated movement off the surface. He returned to clean up the tail, destroying the stumps of Brydon Carse (15) and David Willey (21) to finish with exceptional figures of 6/19 from 7.2 overs.

As a result, England was dismissed on a paltry score of 110. In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan helped India to seal the chase in 18.4 overs.

Bumrah's spell of 6/19 also achieved the record for being the second-best bowling figure by an Indian pacer in ODI history. Being the cornerstone of the visitors' mauling of England, the 29-year-old deservedly won the Player of the Match award.

