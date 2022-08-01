3 Best ODI players from the month of July 2022

Amidst all the focus on T20 cricket ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, plenty of teams competed in ODIs during the month of July 2022.

India, with two almost entirely different squads, competed and won two series away from home. They first toured England for an all-format series, which included three ODIs before visiting the West Indies for a white-ball series.

A second-string Indian unit then played three ODIs against the Caribbean side in the last week of July, comprehensively whitewashing the hosts.

Meanwhile, South Africa, during their ongoing tour of England, contested a series of three one-day internationals, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. New Zealand also played four ODIs during the month, including three against Ireland and one against Scotland. The Kiwis won all four contests while serving up some thrillers.

With so many 50-over games taking place in July 2022, numerous individuals stood out and stamped their authority against their respective oppositions.

On that note, let's look at three players who played terrific one-day cricket in the month of July 2022.

#3 Shubman Gill | India

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill Top effort from everyone Great end to the seriesTop effort from everyone Great end to the series 🏆 Top effort from everyone 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/l9dLjaytO9

Shubman Gill played just three ODIs across two years prior to India's series against West Indies in July. However, he ensured he made the most of his opportunity on the Caribbean island.

The gifted youngster has elevated himself in the pecking order in India's white-ball setup thanks to his flamboyant knocks against the Windies. Gill gave India a quick start in all three games while opening the innings alongside stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

A player who possesses almost every shot in the book, Gill had a terrific tour of the West Indies, scoring 205 runs at an outstanding average of 102.5. The right-hander looked fluent against both pace and spin, and was named the Player of the Series for his crucial contributions at the top of the order.

#2 Michael Bracewell | New Zealand

Michael Bracewell announced himself on the ODI stage in the grandest of manners.

The last few weeks have been out of the ordinary for Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell. After making his Test debut in the second week of June 2022 against England, Bracewell took white-ball cricket by storm last month.

Similar to Shubman Gill, Bracewell had also played only three one-day internationals prior to the series against Ireland. The 30-year old, though, proved to be an out-and-out match-winner for the Kiwis.

The three ODIs between Ireland and New Zealand saw the genesis of Bracewell's competence as he helped his side cleansweep the Irish unit.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock by Michael Bracewell - 127* (82) with 10 fours and 7 sixes while chasing 301 against Ireland. New Zealand were 120/5 when he came, soon 217/8, but he kept going from one end. Superb win for NZ after being nowhere some time back. What a knock by Michael Bracewell - 127* (82) with 10 fours and 7 sixes while chasing 301 against Ireland. New Zealand were 120/5 when he came, soon 217/8, but he kept going from one end. Superb win for NZ after being nowhere some time back. https://t.co/91aJb1C6ty

Bracewell pulled off a heist in the first game, smashing his maiden ODI ton to end up on 127* off 82 as the Kiwis snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The left-handed batsman once again played a clutch 42-run knock in the subsequent game and won the game for the tourists.

Ireland failed to dismiss Bracewell throughout the series as he bagged the Player of the Series award. He was the highest run-getter for New Zealand, amassing 190 runs at a strike rate of 137.7 in three games. On top of that, Bracewell also picked up five wickets from his wily off-spin in July.

#1 Reece Topley | England

Reece Topley's left-arm pace has been a revelation for England in white-ball cricket of late. A player who considered retirement three years ago due to his struggles with injury, Topley may have just become a mainstay in England's white-ball setup.

The speedster has been England's best one-day bowler in their last two series in addition to his handy exploits in T20Is. During the three-match ODI series against India, Topley put on an exhibition of disciplined bowling and swung the new ball effectively.

He also generated extra bounce from surfaces and used it as an advantage against the talented Indian batting unit. Topley ended up with as many as nine wickets in three encounters, including a match-winning six-wicket haul in the second ODI at Lord's.

In the recently-concluded white-ball series between England and South Africa, the left-arm pacer continued his good form and spearheaded his side's pace attack. The 28-year-old took two wickets in the nine overs he bowled in the series after being rested for the opening fixture.

The month of July wasn't exactly memorable for England as they failed to win a single white-ball series. However, it was extremely fruitful for Topley, who rejuvenated his career with his consistent bowling performances.

The English side will hope the pacer builds on his exploits from July 2022 as they look to end the year on a high.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far