3 changes Australia should consider for 5th Ashes Test

Australia arguably got out of jail after rain washed out the entire play on Day 5 to help them draw the Manchester Test and retain the Ashes. England will feel hard done by as they were in the ascendancy to potentially making it 2-2.

However, while the Ashes are retained, the Aussies are yet to win a Test series in England since 2001. The hosts will want to ensure that they spoil the party for the visitors just as they did at the same venue four years ago.

There potentially seem to be a few spots up for grabs in the Australian playing XI and it will be interesting to see the team composition for the fifth Test at The Oval beginning on Thursday, July 27.

On that note, here are the three potential changes that Australia can make to ensure that they get a positive result in the final Ashes 2023 Test:

#3 Todd Murphy for Cameron Green

One of the most baffling decisions for many former Australian cricketers and cricket experts was the Aussies leaving out off-spinner Todd Murphy for the Manchester Test. Old Trafford has traditionally aided spin and it seemed like the visitors quickly lost faith in Murphy after an ordinary outing at Headingley.

Despite having lost Nathan Lyon to a calf injury, many feel Australia need to show faith in Murphy and have that variety in their bowling attack. The Oval has traditionally helped the spinners and the visitors could consider dropping Cameron Green for Murphy, especially after the Travis Head experiment not working in Manchester.

#2 Scott Boland for Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc had an injury scare during the fourth Test as he fell awkwardly on his shoulder on Day 2. While the team management downplayed the situation when speaking to the media, there could be a temptation to bring in a seamer in place of the left-arm speedster.

Scott Boland hasn't quite looked at his best in the two opportunities that he got in the series so far. However, he was sensational against India in the World Test Championship final played at The Oval. With the final Ashes Test at the same venue, the visitors could probably look at bringing him in and avoiding any injury aggravation to Starc.

#1 Marcus Harris for David Warner

David Warner's form was a topic of great debate, especially after the Headingley Test and many felt the southpaw would be dropped at Old Trafford. While the team management backed Warner, the veteran opener couldn't make full use of his starts in Manchester.

With the Ashes already in the bag, Australia could potentially look at the future and maybe give another southpaw in Marcus Harris a go for The Oval Test. Harris' selection was backed by head coach Andrew McDonald after his impressive Sheffield Shield performances and that could possibly get him a nod ahead of the former vice-captain.