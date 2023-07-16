3 Indian men's players picked for the Asian Games 2023 who should've been considered for the World Cup instead

The men's cricket competition in the Asian Games 2023, postponed by a year due to the after-effects of the pandemic, will take place from September 28 to October 8. The 2023 World Cup, meanwhile, is scheduled to commence on October 5.

With these dates in mind, it's safe to assume that the players who have been picked in the Indian Asian Games squad won't take part in the World Cup. Barring any last-minute changes, the BCCI announced a contingent captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad recently.

Team India men's squad for the Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Although there is a difference in formats, with the World Cup being an ODI tournament and the Asian Games being a T20 competition, some players could have been valuable additions to India's squad for the former.

Here are three Indian men's players who have been picked for the Asian Games 2023 but should've been considered for the World Cup instead.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has played only three ODIs for Team India so far without registering a wicket, but there are clear indications that he is a name who could be hugely successful in the 50-over format.

Arshdeep can swing the ball both ways and be a lethal weapon at the death, having increased his pace significantly over the last couple of years. The left-armer has also shown that he has what it takes to step up under pressure by leading the Indian pace attack in global competitions like the T20 World Cup.

As things currently stand, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness is an unknown while the likes of Mohammad Shami haven't set the ODI stage on fire. Although Jaydev Unadkat seems to be ahead of Arshdeep in the left-arm pacer pecking order, the Men in Blue should've, at the very least, kept the 24-year-old in the mix.

#2 Washington Sundar

In 16 ODIs for Team India, Washington Sundar has picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.05 and scored 233 runs at an average of 29.12. Those are decent numbers for a player who has never been given a consistent run of games in the playing XI.

Sundar, however, seems to be out of the picture in ODIs. He hasn't been picked in India's squad for the upcoming series against West Indies, and his inclusion in the Asian Games squad suggests that the national side expect Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to be their only finger-spinning all-rounders for the World Cup.

Sundar has struggled with injuries and form concerns lately, but if he's at his physical best, he definitely deserves to be in contention for the ODI side. India are currently without an off-spinning all-rounder, and the 23-year-old covers a few bases that others cannot.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal knows a thing or two about performing in ICC events. The young opener, who burst onto the scene with a breakout campaign in the U19 World Cup, has gone from strength to strength over the last few years.

Jaiswal recently made his Test debut in the Caribbean and hammered a daddy hundred, shortly after an incredible Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). More importantly, his List A numbers indicate that he might just reserve his best for the 50-over format.

India don't have a backup opener to supplement Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the World Cup as of now. While Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan seem to be the frontrunners for the spot, Jaiswal, on current form, should definitely be picked ahead of them.

