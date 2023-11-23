3 major challenges for Suryakumar Yadav as captain in T20I series vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav will become the country's 13th T20I skipper when he steps onto the field for the first clash between India and Australia on Thursday, November 23, in Visakhapatnam.

The Men in Blue haven't had many regular captains in the format. MS Dhoni has led the side in the most matches, and he is followed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ever since the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya has taken over the reins.

Currently, though, India are at a crossroads. With Kohli and Rohit's future in the format uncertain, they need to find some stability and clarity in the lead-up to the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Suryakumar, as the skipper of the side against the Aussies, won't have an easy task either. Many frontline names are missing following the World Cup, and SKY will have quite a bit on his plate during the assignment.

Here are three major challenges for Suryakumar Yadav as captain in the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

#3 India have some selection dilemmas in the wicket-keeping department

Ishan Kishan might have to make do with a role in the middle order.

In the long run, who will be India's wicket-keeper in the shortest format? Rishabh Pant is yet to recover from injury, while Ishan Kishan hasn't done his T20I reputation many favors. KL Rahul, meanwhile, hasn't played a single game in the format in 2023.

For the series against Australia, the Men in Blue can call upon Kishan and Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh made his bow for the country in the Asian Games and didn't have an excellent season for Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

If Kishan is picked, he might not be able to bat at the top of the order due to the presence of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He might struggle in the middle order, where Jitesh, who is behind in the overall pecking order, is more at home.

Suryakumar and the team management have an important decision to make, one that could influence their progress in the format in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav will need to ensure that he and the team aren't affected by the World Cup

It wouldn't have been easy for Suryakumar to bring his smile back.

The 2023 World Cup final defeat has been hard on all parties linked with the Indian team, whether it's players or fans. Rohit Sharma and Co. seemed all set to complete their dominance with a win in the summit clash, but Australia saw to it that they didn't.

Suryakumar, as the only player in the final's XI that will feature in the first T20I for India, will need to be on top of his mental game. It wouldn't have been easy for him to brush that loss aside and focus on the task at hand, especially given that he didn't have a great run with the bat in the quadrennial tournament.

Suryakumar, as the captain of the side, can't afford to be at anything but his best. He will need to ensure that he and his team aren't affected by the World Cup final heartbreak.

#1 SKY will need to be spot-on with his bowling changes in the absence of a pace all-rounder

India have two spin-bowling all-rounders in their ranks.

Shivam Dube is the only pace-bowling all-rounder in India's squad for the Australia T20Is. Not only is Dube unlikely to make the playing XI, but he is also someone who is far from a reliable bowling option.

So India are bound to go in with three specialist fast bowlers and one wrist-spinner, all of whom aren't going to produce many runs with the bat. Suryakumar, therefore, will need to be at the top of his game when it comes to his bowling changes and batting lineup decisions.

This is the exact problem that has plagued the Men in Blue in both white-ball formats when Hardik hasn't been available. Where there is no real solution in sight, the best they can do is hope that their skipper gets it right on the tactical front.

