3 nations which can host ICC T20 World Cup 2024 if it is moved out of USA and West Indies

ICC allotted the hosting rights of the T20 World Cup 2024 to West Indies and USA. However, it seems like the mega event will have to be moved out of the United States and the Caribbean islands because of poor infrastructure.

According to a report by News18, ICC has decided to shift the T20 World Cup 2024 to another nation. USA will have to improve their grounds and bring them to international standards.

ICC is reportedly planning to allot the hosting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to West Indies and USA because it will be an eight-team tournament only. T20 World Cup 2024 will be one of the biggest events in ICC's history as 20 teams from different parts of the planet will participate in the competition.

News18 CricketNext @cricketnext



Join PM as they reveal the details



youtube.com/live/KGl55xmeO… The hosting rights for 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy are expected to change!Join @KShriniwasRao and @Sahil_Malhotra1 Live atPM as they reveal the details The hosting rights for 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy are expected to change!Join @KShriniwasRao and @Sahil_Malhotra1 Live at 6⃣ PM as they reveal the details🔗youtube.com/live/KGl55xmeO… https://t.co/TpLcpQMYlI

The nation which receives the hosting rights for this mega event needs to have proper accommodations for players, excellent stadiums, and good weather conditions so that fans can enjoy the tournament to the fullest. Here are three potential candidates to host next year's T20 World Cup.

#1 India can host T20 World Cup 2024

India was originally supposed to host the T20 World Cup in the year 2021, but the BCCI moved the competition to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Cricket fans in India have not witnessed a T20 World Cup on Indian soil since 2016.

With India set to host the 50-over World Cup later this year, BCCI has started renovation work at multiple venues. India has got the facilities to host a 20-team tournament, having hosted World Cups and IPL tournaments in a brilliant way in the past.

India is also the biggest market for cricket. Hence, it should not be a surprise if the tournament is moved to India.

#2 England is in the race to host T20 World Cup 2024

According to News18, England is among the favorites to receive the hosting rights for T20 World Cup 2024 if the competition is moved out of USA and West Indies. England hosted the T20 World Cup back in 2009, where Pakistan emerged as the champions.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Media reports in Pakistan that the 2024 T20 World Cup could be shifted away from West Indies and USA as most of the stadiums in the USA aren't ready to host the matches. England is thought to be the venue under consideration. No confirmation yet! Media reports in Pakistan that the 2024 T20 World Cup could be shifted away from West Indies and USA as most of the stadiums in the USA aren't ready to host the matches. England is thought to be the venue under consideration. No confirmation yet!

England also hosted ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017 before playing host to Cricket World Cup 2019 and ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2021 and 2023. The grounds in England are magnificent, but the weather could play spoilsport during T20 World Cup 2024. It will be interesting to see if England gets a chance to host the tournament.

#3 New Zealand has not hosted an ICC event since 2015

New Zealand's stadiums have produced some of the most exciting T20 matches in the game's history. The Kiwis have not received a chance to host an ICC event since the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

The conditions in New Zealand will help batters and fast bowlers. Fans witnessed some epic battles in New Zealand during Cricket World Cup 2015. An event like T20 World Cup, which has never been hosted by New Zealand, could boost the fan following of the sport in the nation.

The Blackcaps have been quite consistent at ICC events and deserve to play a big tournament in front of their home fans once again.

Poll : 0 votes