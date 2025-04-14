3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs CSK, Match 30 of IPL 2025 ft. Nicholas Pooran

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this game on Monday, April 14.

Ad

LSG have been on a roll, winning three matches on the trot. They would hope to continue their winning run and improve their position on the points table. The Super Giants are currently placed fourth in the standings with eight points from six matches, with an NRR of +0.162.

CSK, on the other hand, have lost five matches in a row, and have looked a shadow of their former self. The five-time champions are currently stranded at the bottom of the standings with two points from six games, with an NRR of -1.554.

Ad

Trending

Although the two teams have had contrasting performances this year, the encounter still presents some interesting matchups. Let's look at three player battles to watch out for in the IPL match between LSG and CSK.

3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs CSK, Match 30 of IPL 2025

#1 Nicholas Pooran vs Matheesha Pathirana

The LSG wicketkeeper-batter has been in devastating form in IPL 2025. The southpaw has amassed 349 runs in six matches at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of over 215, including four fifties.

Ad

Nicholas Pooran will again play a key role as the Super Giants look to continue their winning run. However, he could be challenged by Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana.

The young CSK pacer bowls in the second half of the innings when Pooran usually bats, and the former has a good yorker and a slower delivery, which could trouble the West Indian.

Pathirana has dismissed Pooran four times in 25 balls in T20s and has conceded only 25 runs.

Ad

#2 Shivam Dube vs Ravi Bishnoi

The CSK all-rounder is known to be an intent merchant in the middle overs, and is known to target spinners. Shivam Dube has blown hot and cold so far this season, failing to convert starts into big scores.

Bishnoi has also had an average IPL 2025 season so far, picking up six wickets in as many games. He will have to tackle the challenge of keeping Dube quiet in the middle overs.

Ad

Dube has scored 33 runs off 21 deliveries against Bishnoi in T20s, and has gotten out only once.

#3 Nicholas Pooran vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Pooran has arguably been the best batter in IPL 2025 so far, scoring runs for fun. The southpaw has played a key role in LSG occupying the fourth spot on the points table.

His duel with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could decide the outcome of the match. Ashwin enjoys a better record against the West Indian hard-hitter, dismissing him thrice in 43 deliveries in the shortest format and conceding only 40 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More