3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 3rd T20I vs South Africa ft. Shubman Gill & Kuldeep Yadav

Team India delivered a commanding performance in Johannesburg as they clinched the third and final T20I against South Africa by 106 runs to level the series 1-1 on Thursday, December 14.

After losing the second T20I, the Men in Blue needed to bounce back to prevent a rare bilateral series defeat. They did just that in dominant fashion as they posted 201/7 before bundling the Proteas out for just 95.

Despite the one-sided nature of the victory, it was a mixed bag for the visitors. While there were a couple of notable standout performers, others failed to deliver, and with the 2024 T20 World Cup fast approaching, time is running out for them to find their ideal combination.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the third T20I against South Africa.

#5 Star - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj terrorized Reeza Hendricks

It's not often that a bowler who didn't pick up a single wicket can be labeled a star, but Mohammed Siraj was in his element on Thursday.

The talented fast bowler was at his deadly best with the new ball as he terrorized Reeza Hendricks in the opening over, beating his bat for fun and putting South Africa under serious run rate pressure. The opening over, a maiden, set the tone for the chase.

Siraj sent down three overs that went for 13 runs and couldn't provide a breakthrough with the ball. But he did run Hendricks out with a direct hit and had a good game overall.

#4 Flop - Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma bagged a first-ball duck in the final T20I

Tilak Varma was picked to play ahead of Shreyas Iyer at No. 3 in the T20I series against South Africa. And while he essayed a decent cameo in the second contest, he ended the rubber on a disappointing note.

Tilak was faced with a positive match-up in Keshav Maharaj, and he was right to take him on. The left-hander could've waited a touch longer before adopting an aggressive approach, and his execution could've obviously been leagues better.

In the next series India play, it will hard for Tilak to justify being picked ahead of the other contenders.

#3 Star - Suryakumar Yadav

India's skipper is undoubtedly the world's best T20I player

Suryakumar Yadav now has four T20I centuries to his name, and it's hard to argue that there are players better than him in the format. The stand-in Indian skipper has married consistency and strike rate in completely unparalleled fashion, coming up with sensational displays even when the openers haven't set a platform for him.

Suryakumar hit seven fours and cleared the boundary eight times. At one point, his strike rate was hovering around the 120-mark, and it seemed like his innings was stuck in the mud. But the dynamic batter broke free soon after to deposit the Protea bowling to all corners of the ground.

Suryakumar suffered an injury while fielding and downplayed it in the post-match presentation. India will hope that it isn't serious.

#2 Flop - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has had an inconsistent start to his T20I career, and having large gaps between outings in the format hasn't helped matters. Playing ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad against South Africa, the 24-year-old couldn't make an impression.

Gill got off to a good start in the third T20I, striking two fours in his first five balls, but he fell to left-arm spin once again as Keshav Maharaj trapped him in front. The ball would've missed leg, and the opener didn't review, but it was still a concerning dismissal.

When Gaikwad and perhaps some of the seniors are available, Gill will be locked in a selection battle.

#1 Star - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets in Johannesburg

Kuldeep Yadav was the sixth bowler to be introduced in the third T20I. Once he was, though, he ran through the Proteas with scary ease.

Kuldeep ended up with five wickets, with all five of them coming via bowled or LBW. The left-arm wrist-spinner ensured that South Africa didn't get anywhere close to India's total.

Kuldeep has been excellent in white-ball cricket of late and justified being picked ahead of Ravi Bishnoi in the Rainbow Nation.

