3 players who were unfortunate to miss out in the ICC Men's T20I XI of the year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, January 23, announced the Men’s T20I team of the year for 2022. The dream XI features three Indians - batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

England’s T20 World Cup 2022-winning captain Jos Buttler has been named captain of the team as well as the keeper-batter. Pakistan’s prolific run-getter Mohammad Rizwan will be his opening partner. Apart from Kohli and Suryakumar, New Zealand’s Glenn Philips also features in the middle order in the Men's T20I team of the year.

Four all-rounders have made it to the prestigious list. Apart from India’s Hardik, there is Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, England’s Sam Curran, and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga. Curran was the Player of the T20 World Cup 2022 final for his figures of 3/12 as well as Player of the Tournament. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Ireland’s Josh Little are the two frontline pacers who have made the cut.

While the ICC Men's T20I XI of the year looks like an incredibly strong one, we look at three players who were unlucky not to make it to the dream team.

#1 Arshdeep Singh - India

Team India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Pic: Getty Images

Young Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh had a dream year in T20Is in his debut season in international cricket. He played 21 matches, claiming 33 wickets at an average of 18.12 and an economy rate of 8.17.

Arshdeep showed no nerves in his debut against England at Southampton in July, claiming 2/18 in 3.3 overs. He got the last two wickets to fall, that of Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson, as India registered a thumping 50-run win.

After impressing during the tour of the West Indies, Arshdeep demonstrated admirable resolve in the Asia Cup. He overcame immense criticism after dropping a simple catch against Pakistan to put in some good performances with the ball.

His biggest test came in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where he lifted his game in lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Arshdeep set the tone of India’s campaign by trapping Pakistan captain Babar Azam lbw with his first delivery in the ICC event.

The youngster finished as India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps from six matches at a wonderful average of 15.60.

#2 Shadab Khan - Pakistan

Shadab Khan celebrates dismissing Harry Brook. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan’s bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan would also have been one of the contenders to make the T20I team of the year. Shadab had an impressive T20 World Cup campaign, claiming 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.

He also played a couple of handy knocks, a blistering half-century (52 off 22) against South Africa being his standout performance with the willow. The 24-year-old was one of the key figures in turning around Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign.

He picked up 3/23 against Zimbabwe in Perth, albeit in a losing cause as Pakistan failed to chase down a target of 131. Shadab also played a key role against South Africa, dismissing Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in one over. The leg-spinner also registered impressive figures (1/20) in the final against England.

Overall, Shadab claimed 25 wickets in 20 T20I matches in 2022 at an average of 20.56 and an excellent economy rate of 6.79. His best of 4/8 came against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup clash in Sharjah. He chipped in with handy cameos down the order, contributing 201 runs at a swift pace.

#3 Devon Conway - New Zealand

New Zealand opener Devon Conway. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand batter Devon Conway could have been one of the contenders for Buttler’s opening partner, a spot that eventually went to Rizwan. The Kiwi left-hander played 15 T20Is in 2022, scoring 568 runs at an impressive average of 47.33 and a decent strike rate of 122.41.

The 31-year-old was consistent throughout the year in the shortest format. He began 2022 with a couple of 40s against West Indies and was in terrific form in the tri-series at home featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was played ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While Pakistan went on to clinch the tri-series, Conway was the leading run-getter, with 233 runs in five matches at an average of 77.67 and a strike rate of 123.28. He registered scores of 70*, 49*, and 64 in consecutive matches.

Conway was the Player of the Match for his 58-ball 92* as New Zealand stunned Australia in the opening Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup.

The southpaw signed off 2022 with a half-century against India in Napier in a rain-marred game that ended in a tie on the DLS score.

