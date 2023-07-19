3 reasons why Australia dropping Todd Murphy for the 4th Ashes Test is the right move

Todd Murphy has been left out of the Australian playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester. This will be the first time in over a decade that an Australian side will be heading into a Test match without a frontline spinner. A draw for Australia here will see them retain the Ashes while a win will see them clinch the series.

The selection decision ultimately boiled down to choosing between Todd Murphy and Cameron Green. Cameron Green, the allrounder who sat out the Headingley Test due to a minor hamstring injury, got the nod. As a result, Australia's batting order will now boast impressive depth, with Alex Carey slated to bat at No. 8 and Pat Cummins at No. 9.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Australia dropping Todd Murphy for the 4th Ashes Test is the right move:

#3 Pace of play

England's aggressive batting gives limited role to spinners

Considering England’s attacking approach to batting, the Australian bowling attack has not had to bowl too many overs. As a result, Todd Murphy was not able to get as many overs under his belt at Headingley.

With Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh coming in, it will give Pat Cummins more seam bowling options in Manchester. Murphy bowled less than 10 overs in the third Test and considering the way England go about their batting, it would have been pretty much the same come Manchester.

Hence, Australia including Cameron Green ahead of Murphy is more prudent – one that respects the conditions on offer.

#2 More batting depth

Cameron Green adds batting depth

Australia have now opted to go for an all-out pace attack in order to squeeze Cameron Green back into the side. What this also does is give the side a lot of batting depth. Alex Carey is slated to bat at number eight while Pat Cummins comes in at number nine.

England have always had good batting depth and this was on show in Headingley. With the conditions expected to offer assistance to seamers up front, Australia would need their middle and lower middle order to stand tall and chip in with the bat.

Pat Cummins has already won a game with the bat and he would want his all-rounders and bowlers to be prepared to dig in with the bat as well.

#1 Respecting the conditions on offer

Todd Murphy has not earned the confidence of the management

Had Nathan Lyon been fit, he would have been the lone spinner in the squad. However, with Todd Murphy, the Australian team is not quite confident and hence, they have resorted to an all-pace attack.

As per the BBC’s weather site, light rain showers are predicted on the first day in Manchester, and light rain on the second. There will be drizzle on the third while showers will be quite heavy on the fourth.

With these conditions expected, a spinner’s job would have been quite difficult. The seam bowlers will be more potent considering the cloud cover and moisture in the air, and hence, Murphy had to miss out.