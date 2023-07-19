3 reasons why Australia dropping Todd Murphy for the 4th Ashes Test is a wrong move

Australia have dropped Todd Murphy from their playing XI for the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. After suffering a defeat at Headingley last week, the visitors have decided to go in with an all-seam attack in the Manchester Test, starting today (July 19).

Captain Pat Cummins said at the pre-match press conference that he has made two changes to his playing XI for the upcoming match. Pace bowler Scott Boland and off-spinner Todd Murphy have made way for all-rounder Cameron Green and pacer Josh Hazlewood.

"Josh will come in for Scott Boland, and the top order will stay the same. Part of the conversation is how do two allrounders fit in, is spin going to be important this week?" Pat Cummins said.

Cummins hinted that spin may not be that important in the upcoming match because of the overcast conditions. Also, England's pacers ruled the roost against South Africa in the last Test match hosted by Old Trafford in 2022.

While rotating fast bowlers Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood makes sense, here's a look at the three reasons why Australia dropping Todd Murphy for the fourth Test could be a wrong move.

#1 Todd Murphy can take wickets even if the conditions do not favor spin

Todd Murphy played the first Ashes Test match of his career last week at Headingley. Pat Cummins gave him only 9.3 overs in the match. One of the reasons why Cummins did not use Murphy much was because the England batters were attacking him. In the second innings, Murphy's economy rate was more than six runs per over.

However, it is pertinent to note that Murphy bagged the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes in the first innings. Stokes was looking quite dangerous, batting on 80, when he mistimed a big hit off Murphy's bowling and handed a catch to Steve Smith near the boundary line.

The Aussies should have kept Murphy in the playing XI because the England batters had a chance of losing their wickets while trying a big shot off his bowling.

#2 Lack of variety in the bowling attack

Australia have four right-arm pace-bowling options, namely Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green, in their playing XI for this match. The fifth option is left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.

While these five bowlers have different bowling styles and pace levels, the bottom line is four of them are right-arm pacers. Perhaps, including an off-spinner could have given Australia some variety in their bowling attack.

#3 Australia bowled 34 overs of spin in their last Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Australia beat England by 185 runs in their last meeting at the Emirates Old Trafford. They had to defend a 383-run target in the fourth innings, and the bowlers dismissed the home side for just 197.

Although the pitch at Emirates Old Trafford generally helps the batters and pacers, it also had something for the spinners in the 2019 Ashes Test between Australia and England. The visitors bowled 34 overs of spin, with Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head bowling spin.

Fourteen of those 34 overs were maiden overs, whereas not a single spinner had an economy rate of more than 2.25. Playing Todd Murphy at this venue could have been a difference-maker.

Poll : Did Australia make a mistake by dropping Todd Murphy? Yes No 0 votes