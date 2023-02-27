3 reasons why Cameron Green could be dangerous for India in the third IND vs AUS Test

We're not far away from the 3rd Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy set to take place in Indore and the visitors trail 2-0 heading into this match. However, they will feel that they had their chance to level the series 1-1, but couldn't take it in the 2nd Test at Delhi.

With captain Pat Cummins returning to Australia for personal reasons, Steve Smith will be back as the Australian captain for this Test match. They will also miss the services of David Warner, who suffered a concussion and a fractured elbow in the 2nd Test.

In some positive team news for the Aussies, seamer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green are back to full fitness and are expected to get right back in the XI come Wednesday (March 1). Let's now look at three reasons why the all-rounder Green could be a threat to India.

#3 He can provide fresh impetus with the bat

In the second Test, when Travis Head took the attack to the Indian spinners at the start of the second innings to help Australia finish at 63/1 at the end of the 2nd day's play, it felt like there was fresh life in the Australian side in this Border Gavaskar Trophy.

It was one of many moments of Australian control in the Delhi Test, but this was by far the most telling and most fearful as an Indian fan, with their most lethal weapons being taken the attack to. While it didn't work out Australia's way on Day 3, they'll want to have more moments like that in Indore and capitalize on them.

Someone like Cameron Green brings that freshness and energy to the fore for Australia and he could provide them with some fresh impetus with the bat. With his tall frame and long reach, he could prove vital in the fight against the Indian spinners and a lot will depend on how he fares with the willow in hand.

#2 Lends more balance to the team as an all-rounder

Travis Head hasn't done enough with the ball or hasn't needed to in order to be considered a Test all-rounder. The likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are equally capable of giving the main spin-bowling trio a break and bowling a few overs in between. Cameron Green will be the first proper all-rounder to play in this series for Australia and that could make a huge difference.

His presence in the side could allow them to play an extra bowler or a batter and tinker with some team combinations that could help them find their way back in the series.

#1 Partnership breaker

Cameron Green hasn't bowled that often in home conditions, especially when Australia plays four specialist seamers. Whenever he does, however, he usually chips in with a wicket or two, with his recent 5-fer against South Africa illustrating his wicket-taking ability.

Green will have more of a role to play in the remainder of this series as he's likely to be one of only two seam bowlers in the side, with Starc likely to take Cummins' spot. Green has broken threatening partnerships in various instances for Australia, with a specialty in taking wickets of middle-order or well-set batters.

He has regularly broken the dour resistance of opponents' middle-order batters, with his bowling performance in the 21/22 Ashes series a great example. With Australia struggling to get the likes of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin out, maybe Cameron Green is the solution to that problem.

