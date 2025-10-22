3 reasons why CSK must not consider trading Washington Sundar in ahead of IPL 2026

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction nears, trade rumors are bound to intensify, and the cricketing world received a bombshell after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reportedly included Washington Sundar in their radar.

According to a report by Samayam Tamil, the five-time champions have inquired about a potential deal with the Gujarat Titans (GT), who have reciprocated the interest by demanding an all-cash deal.

Sundar recently switched bases to join the Shubman Gill-led following a INR 3.2 crore move during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The all-rounder has played a couple of members of the current CSK troupe, including veteran MS Dhoni and Rahul Tipathi, during his time with the Rising Pune Supergiants.

It remains to be seen how the deal proceeds, and whether it is the right decision by CSK, who are headed for a crucial season after failing to make the playoffs two years in a row.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why CSK must not consider trading Washington Sundar in ahead of IPL 2026.

#1 CSK need a player of a different profile in their batting plans

Following CSK's major revamp and shake-up through their replacements during the 2025 IPL season, their playing XI has taken a decent shape. With the veterans likely to be released, and Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, CSK are bound to be one of the busiest franchises at the auction table soon.

While the franchise have covered most of their bases in their first-choice playing XI, there are still gaping holes in the middle order. A lot depends on where Ruturaj Gaikwad bats in the order, but CSK still need another solid middle-order batter to complement Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube. The team tried promoting Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin multiple times in the batting order, but unsurprisingly, it did not pay off.

Although Washington Sundar had been deployed at No.4 in a similar role by the Gujarat Titans (GT), it does not come across as something that can be translated to CSK in a straight swap manner.

Even if Sundar is considered for the lower middle-order, he does not have enough firepower to feature as a dynamite finisher that CSK need. Amid MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's waning prowess as pure hitters, the team needs someone more explosive and reliable than Sundar to perform the role.

As things stand, Sundar has an overall strike rate of 126.17 in the IPL, while his strike rate in the death overs reads 159.13, but with not a convincing sample size.

#2 He is not a spinner who can get the best out of Chepauk

On paper, Sundar's trade to CSK comes across as a no-brainer, particularly due to his familiarity with the Chepauk as a Tamil Nadu player. But two major factors instantly debunk this chain of thought. First is the changed nature of the Chepauk surface, which has gone from a dry, dusty bowl to being something unpredictable enough for CSK to not have any home advantage. Furthermore, with dew also being an uncertain factor of late, the venue is not as aligned to spinners as before.

In IPL 2025, while wrist spinner Noor Ahmad thrived at the venue, picking up 12 wickets in six matches, finger spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin collectively picked up just five wickets in 27 overs.

Washington Sundar himself does not have a convincing record at the Chepauk in the IPL. In four visits to his home ground, he has bagged only two wickets at an average of 35. Across these four matches, he has been asked to complete his quota of four overs just once.

If CSK indeed plan on going with a third spinner in their playing XI, it should be a candidate who is much more attacking in nature than Washington Sundar to yield maximum results.

#3 CSK are better off saving money and going hard on other priority targets in the mini auction

Reports suggest that GT are interested in an all-cash trade rather than bringing in another player in exchange. Although CSK have a heavy purse, largely aided by R Ashwin's price tag of INR 9.75 crore, they also have that many players to rope in. A massive clearout also creates the need to bring in more players to replace and build a squad with decent bench strength.

From that perspective, CSK are better off holding onto the money, and focus on other priority needs to their playing XI and squad in general. As of now, the franchise need batters at the top, middle, and end of the batting order, finishing off the foundation they already have laid during the season.

CSK also lack a pace bowling all-rounder in their side, especially now that Sam Curran is unlikely to be in the scheme of things, something which could prove to be very handy in terms of improving their balance and depth.

The team also have a major conundrum as far as their death bowling is concerned. With Matheesha Pathirana struggling considerably form and injury wise, and Nathan Ellis not being entrusted enough, that is another department that needs a look into, especially if the budget permits.

Among all these issues that CSK need to repair if they need to build a stable squad amid an impending major transition, they might have to hold onto the Washington Sundar trade for the time being, and focus on spending every last penny to resolve the aforementioned areas, which have to be treated as priority over Ashwin's replacement.

