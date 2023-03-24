3 reasons why CSK should use Ben Stokes as an opener in IPL 2023

One of the most sought-after all-rounders in world cricket, Ben Stokes was snapped up by four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in the mini-auction held earlier this year.

The Englishman, who has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals outfit for the last three seasons, will look to get a fresh lease of life into his IPL career.

Despite displaying his all-round prowess in international cricket, he hasn’t quite managed to perform consistently in the IPL.

For a player of his stature, Stokes should have been an IPL legend by now but it hasn’t been the case during his involvement in the cash-rich league. Come the 2023 season, he will be buoyed to make a mark for the yellow brigade.

A proactive batter, the 31-year-old was earlier used as an opening option for the Rajasthan Royals but didn’t quite succeed in the role.

However given CSK’s numerous middle-order options, there might be a temptation for MS Dhoni to send in Stokes at the top of the order and make full use of the fielding restrictions.

Whether it happens or not is a different discussion, but he certainly has all the traits to turn into a formidable opener for CSK. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three reasons why CSK should use Ben Stokes as an opener in IPL 2023.

#1 Stokes could make a massive impact in the powerplay

Ever since taking over as England’s Test captain, Stokes has inculcated the aggressive brand of cricket adopted by Test coach Brendon McCullum.

With Bazball in mind, he has batted with flair and audacity in whichever format he has played for in the recent past.

An exceptional striker of the ball, the Englishman’s promotion to the top of the order can work wonders for CSK, especially with no dynamic power hitter at the top of the order.

He can take the aerial route quite consistently and this should help him find the boundaries quite consistently in the powerplay.

With just two fielders inside the circle in the first six overs, Stokes could take full advantage of the fielding restrictions and get CSK off to a blazing start.

This would help the more compact batters in the middle order to bid their time in the middle and then go for the big shots in the death overs.

#2 Stokes can also play the waiting game in case of early wickets

Ben Stokes also has a good defensive technique.

The English Test skipper is much more than brute power and audacity. To add to his aggressive brand of cricket, Stokes also possesses a sound defensive technique which has helped him find consistent success at the international level.

If CSK loses early wickets in the piece, he can play the sheet anchor’s role and try to bat out the full quota of overs to take his side to a competitive score.

His blend of caution and aggression will bode down very well for the four-time champions.

#3 Chance to bat all 20 overs

Ben Stokes striking well in the nets.

There is certainly not much doubt about Stokes’s credentials as a batter. Having won the World Cup 2019 final almost single-handedly for England, he has emerged as one of the finest finishers in the modern game.

For a batter of his class and stature, the 31-year-old should certainly get a chance to bat all 20 overs and make a significant impact in the context of the game. While CSK has some powerful strikers of the ball, none is better than the English all-rounder at this point in time.

His experience of handling pressure situations and winning games for his side will be crucial for CSK’s chances. With the future of the side in mind, the think tank might be tempted to test him out at the top of the order.

