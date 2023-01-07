3 reasons why the hype around Umran Malik is justified

There has been plenty of hype around Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik ever since he impressed for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) towards the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

He played only three games during the edition in which he claimed two wickets. It was not about the stats, but the speed with which he bowled that grabbed attention. Umran was constantly clocking 150 kmph and rushing the batters.

He was retained by the franchise for the IPL 2022 season and proved that his efforts the previous year were no fluke. Given a consistent run, the tearaway pacer claimed 22 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 20.18, with one five-wicket haul and one four-wicket haul to his name. His economy rate of 9.03 was on the higher side. Then again, his strike rate of 13.41 proved that he is a genuine wicket-taker.

Following his IPL heroics, he was fast-tracked into the Indian team, even as opinions were divided over the move. The 23-year-old fast bowler has so far only featured in five T20Is and as many ODIs. However, we look at three reasons why all the hype around the young speedster is justified.

#1 He is already beginning to make his presence felt

The young pacer has broken the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian. Pic: Getty Images

Umran has claimed seven wickets each in both formats. Beyond the numbers, he has made a genuine impact with his pace and his X factor in general. In we look at his short career so far, he has troubled batters with his extra speed.

Speaking of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, he was excellent in the first match in Mumbai with figures of 2/27 from his four overs. Umran got the key wickets of Charith Asalanka and Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka to stifle Sri Lanka’s chase.

With the latter’s wicket, bowled at 155 kmph, Umran also broke the record for the highest speed among Indian pacers. Bumrah (153.36 kmph) held the previous record.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Historic ball in Indian cricket - 155 kmph by Umran Malik.

Historic ball in Indian cricket - 155 kmph by Umran Malik. https://t.co/CRk0KBtC94

In the second T20I in Pune, two of his three wickets came via genuine pace as he proved too quick for Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga, knocking them over.

While experience matters a lot, the value of outright speed with the ball is often underrated. Umran proved in Pune why pure fast bowling, without any variations, still had a place in the game even in the shortest format.

#2 If he stays fit, Umran can only get better with age

The J&K fast bowler celebrates a wicket with teammates. Pic: BCCI

Of course, it has not been all hunky-dory for Umran in his short international career so far. It was never expected to be. The right-arm pacer had an erratic start to his India career. He went for 14 in the only over he bowled against Ireland in Dublin on his T20I debut. In the next match of the series, he was clobbered for 42 runs in four overs.

The 23-year-old was then carted for 56 runs in his four overs by England’s batters in the Nottingham T20I. After this performance, he was swiftly dropped from the team. However, following India’s disappointing showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, he was handed a recall.

Even since making a comeback, Umran has already shown significant improvement in his performance. The right-arm fast bowler’s consistency with line and length has been much better. Before the Sri Lanka T20Is, he did a reasonable job in the two matches he played in the ODI series in Bangladesh, claiming two wickets in both games without giving away too many runs.

Apart from being a fast bowler, Umran is also proving to be a fast learner. There will still be days when he goes for plenty. But one thing is for sure. If he stays fit and focused, he will only get better with age and experience.

#3 He could end India’s hunt for a genuine fast bowler

The 23-year-old is being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Pic: Getty Images

India has produced a number of high-quality fast bowlers since Kapil Dev proved to the nation that pacers too can have a long career in the sport. Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan in the 90s and 2000s, respectively, and Bumrah and Mohammed Shami from the current generation, have grabbed the limelight for their pace.

At the same time, India has never produced an out-and-out fast bowler like Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar or Australia’s Brett Lee. On the day, the duo had the ability to single-handedly shred opponents into pieces. They were genuinely featured for their pace, for they could bowl deadly yorkers as well as lethal bouncers.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Umran Malik with a 147kmph beauty! Umran Malik with a 147kmph beauty! https://t.co/twPbtLDFiH

It is way too early to compare Umran with the likes of Akhtar and Lee. It can be said, without an iota of doubt, that the rookie Jammu and Kashmir pacer has definitely lifted the nation’s hopes - that of having a fearsome fast bowler who can deliver killer blows on his day.

