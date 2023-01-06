3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik could still make a comeback for India

Veteran Team India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was dropped from the T20I squad following the World Cup in Australia. Karthik, who was picked for the ICC event on the basis of his stupendous batting form, did not have a memorable campaign with the willow. He batted in three innings, scoring one against Pakistan, six versus South Africa, and seven against Bangladesh.

Karthik was subsequently dropped for the last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe as well as the semi-final against England, with Rishabh Pant getting the nod for both games. The 37-year-old Tamil Nadu stumper was not selected for the New Zealand T20Is and is not part of the Sri Lanka series at home as well.

Recent developments indicate that Karthik is unlikely to add to his 60 T20I appearances, in which he has scored 686 runs at a strike rate of 142.61. But can we conclude that it’s the end of the road for the comeback man of Indian cricket?

We look at three reasons why he still has a chance of making a comeback, albeit a very faint one.

#1 Finding a finisher like him won’t be easy

DK had a terrific IPL 2022. Pic: BCCI

Before his exploits in IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Karthik was known as someone who had the ability to play game-defining cameos. But the consistency was never quite there. He raised hopes of a revival with his heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final. However, it was back to the same old story after that.

IPL 2022 presented him in a completely different avatar. He often came in with a couple of overs and took the game by the scruff of the neck. Smashing 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33 was no fluke. There was a method to Karthik’s madness; he knew what he was doing.

The maverick right-handed batter managed to translate his IPL form into international cricket, playing a couple of similar knocks in some bilateral encounters. Unfortunately, he could not replicate the success at the T20 World Cup, although it can be argued that he perhaps did not get enough chances to make his presence felt.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

50* - Axar Patel v SL, 2023 (so far)

44* - Ravindra Jadeja v AUS, 2020

41* - Dinesh Karthik v WI, 2022

38 - MS Dhoni v ENG, 2012



Axar Patel becomes the first ever No.7 or lower batter to score a T20I fifty for India.

#INDvSL Highest T20I score by Indians batting No.7 or lower:50* - Axar Patel v SL, 2023 (so far)44* - Ravindra Jadeja v AUS, 202041* - Dinesh Karthik v WI, 202238 - MS Dhoni v ENG, 2012Axar Patel becomes the first ever No.7 or lower batter to score a T20I fifty for India. Highest T20I score by Indians batting No.7 or lower:50* - Axar Patel v SL, 2023 (so far)44* - Ravindra Jadeja v AUS, 202041* - Dinesh Karthik v WI, 202238 - MS Dhoni v ENG, 2012Axar Patel becomes the first ever No.7 or lower batter to score a T20I fifty for India.#INDvSL

Now, finishing is a specialized skill. And while India have a number of big hitters in the team, finding someone like him won’t easy for the team management and the selectors.

Karthik has the experience as well as the skills to turn it on in key moments. The big question is - are Team India willing to go back to him, having decided to move on?

#2 Fitness is not an issue with Karthik

The keeper-batter has represented India in 60 T20Is. Pic: Getty Images

If the Indian think tank is considering that Karthik would be 39 by the time the next T20 World Cup comes around (2024), that should not be such a big issue. Karthik is one of the fittest cricketers around and, if he is in good shape, his form should only be considered when it comes to selection.

Remember, we are talking about T20 cricket here, where a player can make an impact in a few deliveries with either bat or ball. If Karthik has another good season with RCB in IPL 2023, there is no reason why the selectors should not consider handing him another comeback.

Of course, it also depends on whether he still has it in him to slog it out all over again and push for a place in the Indian T20I squad once more. Having gone through the hard grind numerous times in his career, one can understand if the keeper-batter wants to look at life from a different aspect. But if he harbors hopes of playing another World Cup, his showing in IPL 2023 will be crucial.

#3 Rishabh Pant’s T20I struggles

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make an impact in T20Is. Pic: Getty Images

The car accident involving Pant is really unfortunate, not only for him but for Indian cricket and its fans as well. But if we keep the sentiments aside, the fact is that the left-hander has struggled miserably in T20I cricket.

He was expected to be the designated keeper-batter in all formats. Although the reasons are unclear, he was not picked in the Indian squad for the ongoing white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

While there is no official word yet over how long Pant could be out of action, according to media reports, he is unlikely to return to action soon. In his absence, Ishan Kishan is keeping wickets in the T20Is against Sri Lanka. India have Sanju Samson as well as the other keeping option. However, neither of them are finishers.

Kishan is a talented opener who can set up or win games for the team on his day with some exceptional stroke play. Samson is also a very good middle-order batter, provided he plays according to potential. But none of the three among Pant, Kishan, and Samson can perform the finishing role that Karthik did for India, albeit all too briefly.

Even if one of the three keeps wickets for India in T20Is, Karthik can still feature as a specialized finisher. Ultimately, it all boils down to the thinking of the selectors, the management, the veteran keeper's form and fitness, and India’s roadmap for the World Cup. The latter would play a defining role in determining whether or not there is still a place for Karthik in Indian cricket.

Also Read: 3 reasons why the IPL must go the BBL route and reduce the number of games

Poll : Should Indian consider another comeback for Dinesh Karthik if he performs well in IPL 2023? Yes, why not? No, it’s time to look beyond DK 0 votes