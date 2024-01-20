3 reasons why India made the right call by picking Dhruv Jurel in the squad for the England Tests

Earlier this month, Team India announced their squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England. The opening encounters will be played in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam respectively.

The squad named was largely along expected lines. Perhaps the only pick that stood out was that of the uncapped Dhruv Jurel, who has been called up to the national side for the first time.

Jurel is one of just two uncapped players in the squad, with Avesh Khan being the other. The keeper-batter might not immediately enter the playing XI, but there is plenty of merit behind his inclusion.

India’s squad for the first two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Here are three reasons why India made the right call by picking Dhruv Jurel in the squad for the England Tests.

#3 India could use a young wicket-keeping option in Tests

Rishabh Pant is on his way back to full fitness

Rishabh Pant has been out of action for over a year now, and in the meantime, India haven't been able to settle on their frontline wicket-keeper. Even during Wriddhiman Saha's last days with the national team, the two-time World Test Championship finalists didn't have enough young options battering the door down.

In Jurel, who is just 22 years old, India have a player they can groom for the long run. Even if the right-hander is only an understudy to Pant once the latter returns, he will always have the option of stepping in if needed and learning from the players in and around the side.

Ishan Kishan hasn't been picked by the selectors after requesting a break, and both KL Rahul and KS Bharat are on the wrong side of 30. A young wicket-keeping option like Jurel is something India could use in Tests.

#2 Having an extra keeping option in the squad could help the hosts

KS Bharat bats during the India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 1

Rahul was India's keeper on their tour of South Africa. While he kept well in the first Test, he dropped a catch in the second Test that could've cost the team heavily.

Even otherwise, keeping to spinners in the subcontinent is an entirely different proposition. Considered the ultimate test of skill, standing up to the stumps when the ball is keeping low and turning big is a task that should ideally be reserved for a specialist gloveman.

KS Bharat, meanwhile, has inspired practically no confidence with the bat. Even if he is relatively tidy behind the stumps, India can't afford to have a liability in front of them. It's also worth noting that Bharat isn't at the same level as Saha, whose glovework warranted him being picked even if he didn't score much.

With both Rahul and Bharat having clear shortcomings, it's understandable that India wanted a third option to fall back on. Jurel might be inexperienced, but he has all the makings of a great player.

#1 Dhruv Jurel has a solid first-class record

Dhruv Jurel is no stranger to the Indian jersey, having represented the U19 and A teams

Contrary to popular belief, Dhruv Jurel isn't a player who has been picked for the Test team on the back of a few cameos played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He has an impressive first-class record and has been part of the A team setup as well.

In 15 first-class matches, Jurel has amassed 790 runs at an average of 46.47, with five fifties and one hundred to his name. He has also recorded two fifties for India A recently, with one coming against South Africa A in Benoni and the other against England Lions at home.

Jurel's Ranji Trophy displays have been encouraging, including a gritty effort against Kerala earlier this month. The 22-year-old might be recognized more for his IPL efforts, but he is a red-ball player with immense potential and decent returns so far.

