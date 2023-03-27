3 reasons why KL Rahul's demotion in BCCI contracts is the right call

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised list of contracted players for the period from October 2022 to September 2023. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to the A+ Grade and joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah in this category. All these players have been consistent performers for the side across all three formats.

Additionally, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya have been promoted to Grade A from B and C respectively, indicating their improved performances. However, KL Rahul has been one of the biggest casualties as he has been downgraded from Grade A to B.

Furthermore, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav have made significant progress and have been promoted to Grade B from C. It has been a tough few months for KL Rahul – the right-hander has lost his place in the Test XI, and there are several questions over his place in the T20I side as well.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why KL Rahul was pushed down to Grade B.

#3 Loss in form

KL Rahul has not had the best of years so far. He struggled in the T20s and there were question marks over his approach, strike rate and intent. He then found it difficult in Test cricket as well. He struggled on turning tracks in Bangladesh and India and was replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s opener.

While he seems to have fitted in nicely as a wicket-keeper batter in the middle order in ODIs, it remains to be seen if he does get his place back in Tests and T20Is. Considering the fact that he is a sure starter in only ODIs, his demotion to Grade B adds up nicely.

#2 No longer a vice-captain

KL Rahul led India in Tests in South Africa and in Bangladesh. However, after a century in the first Test against South Africa last year, the going has been tough for the right-hander. He has not been able to put up runs on the board and has found ways of getting out despite seeing off the tough phase.

Rahul averages an underwhelming 33.4 after 47 Tests and hence, had to be dropped for the last two Test matches against Australia. He also lost his vice-captaincy and is no longer considered to be one of the main men to take decisions for the Indian team.

#1 Loss in confidence

Before being dropped from the Indian Test team, KL Rahul failed to cross the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test innings. Hence, he also had to be stripped off the vice-captaincy and this would have taken a toll on his confidence.

“KL Rahul is a world class player and is very good in all formats. At this point, I don’t think it’s the technique, it’s what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game,” India’s seasonsed wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik said after the Delhi Test match.

This demotion could well spur Rahul on to go back to domestic cricket, work on his game and come back stronger.

