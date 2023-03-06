3 reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should not replace Axar Patel in 4th Test vs Australia 

Axar Patel, the left-arm all-rounder, has not been among the wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far, and the tantalizing prospect of Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion could be on the management's radar. As a result, Team India are facing a selection conundrum ahead of the upcoming final Test against Australia.

Axar has only claimed one wicket in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far and has been wicketless across the last two Tests. He was not even brought up to bowl during the second innings of the third Test in Delhi. It is evident that he is struggling to don the role of the third spinner in the side, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the first two.

Kuldeep's last Test appearance, on the other hand, resulted in a player-of-the-match performance. He took eight wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh but was dropped to accommodate Jaydev Unadkat in the second game.

While there are compelling arguments for the selection of both players for a solitary spot in the team, let's take a look at three reasons why Axar should retain his place in the playing XI for the fourth Test against the Aussies.

#1 Axar Patel has an impeccable record in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat-born all-rounder famously made his Test debut during the home series against England in 2021. He was on song in his maiden outing in the whites for the national team by claiming 27 wickets in three Tests as India claimed the series by a 3-1 margin.

Out of the 27 wickets in his maiden series, 20 of them came at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Axar took 11 wickets in his first Test at the venue, which historically finished within two days, while he narrowly missed out on a 10-wicket haul in the final Test.

While the pitch for the fourth Test against Australia is not expected to be a rank-turner, Axar's outstanding record at the venue is expected to be a factor when the two sides meet.

#2 Axar has been among the most reliable batters in the series so far

Axar's potential exclusion from the playing XI will also curtail India's batting depth, something they might need after being bundled out for 109 and 163 in the Indore Test, leading to a nine-wicket loss.

It is to be noted that the all-rounder was the lone batter to have not been dismissed across both innings in the infamous third Test. He ran out of partners on each occasion and there was widespread criticism over the fact that he was not promoted up the batting order.

Giri Subramanian (Off Work) @giri26 #IndvsAus India's fragile batting means they have to play #AxarPatel ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. India need Axar's batting more than his bowling. He has had an underwhelming series with the ball so far but his batting has been brilliant. #INDvsAUSTest India's fragile batting means they have to play #AxarPatel ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. India need Axar's batting more than his bowling. He has had an underwhelming series with the ball so far but his batting has been brilliant. #INDvsAUSTest #IndvsAus

Axar is the second leading run-scorer in the ongoing series, narrowly behind Rohit Sharma, after scoring crucial fifties in the first two Tests. He has scored 185 runs across four innings at an average of 92.50.

India, as much as they hate to admit it, have been dependent on their lower-middle order in Tests in terms of run contributions, which makes Axar's presence all the more crucial. Whether it be the nature of the pitches or the poor application of top-order batters against spin, batting depth is vital for the hosts.

#3 Tricky to tamper with the combination for a must-win encounter

Team India head into the final Test keeping an eye on two things - a fourth successive series win over Australia and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Things are marginally in favor of the Men in Blue as of now, as their fate rests in their own hands.

A win over the No.1-ranked Test side would be enough to guarantee a spot in the WTC final, slated to take place at The Oval in June 2023. Should India lose or draw the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, they will have to rely on Sri Lanka to do the same in one of their two matches against New Zealand away from home.

The introduction of Kuldeep would change the complexion of the bowling attack altogether, and such a huge gamble, considering the magnitude of the contest, would be a risky one.

The Men in Blue are likely to bring back Mohammad Shami into the playing XI to revert back to their strongest playing XI to counter Steve Smith and Co.

Who should Team India field as the third spinner between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the fourth Test? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODI series against India due to hamstring injury; IPL participation in doubt as well - Reports

Poll : 0 votes