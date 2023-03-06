Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODI series against India due to hamstring injury; IPL participation in doubt as well - Reports

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India due to a hamstring injury.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm bowler's participation in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is also in doubt, deepening Mumbai Indians' (MI) cause for concern as they are likely to be without Jasprit Bumrah as well.

Richardson has been sidelined for the Marsh Cup final, slated to be played on Friday, March 10, between Western Australia and South Australia. He reportedly aggravated his hamstring injury, which he first sustained during the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season.

After the injury on January 4, which was initially deemed minor, Richardson did not play a role in the rest of the Scorchers' winning campaign and did not partake in the Marsh Cup as well. Despite his prolonged absence, he earned a place in the 16-man squad for the ODIs against India, which begins on March 17 following the culmination of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

The pacer did manage to play a fixture for his club Fremantle in a bid to gain match fitness ahead of his trip to India. However, he could only bowl four overs before going on to consult the Western Australian medical staff at the WACA.

Mumbai Indians roped in Jhye Richardson for ₹1.50 crore at IPL 2023 mini-auction

Richardson attained a massive bid of ₹14 crore during the IPL 2021 auction by the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He had a forgettable campaign, playing only three matches and taking three wickets at an economy rate of 10.64.

He was subsequently released and then sold for his base price of ₹1.50 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. MI have an all-round bowling unit, but will have to start looking for replacements should both Bumrah and Richardson be ruled out of the tournament.

Australia ODI squad for India series

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will play host to the series opener on March 17 while Vishakapatnam and Chennai are scheduled to host the remaining two matches before the IPL commences on March 31.

